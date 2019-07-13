Adani Green Energy seeks shareholders' nod to raise Rs 5,000 crore

Adani Green Energy on July 13 said it has sought shareholders' approval to raise Rs 5,000 crore via shares, debentures or other instruments.

The company has proposed to raise funds to the extent of Rs 5,000 crores or its equivalent in any one or more currencies, in one or more tranches, by issuance of equity shares or any instruments or securities including Global Depository Receipts or American Depository Receipts or convertible preference shares or convertible debentures or other instruments, it said in a BSE filing. said.

The company's annual general meeting will be held on August 7, 2019.