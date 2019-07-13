App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : Jul 13, 2019 12:37 PM IST | Source: PTI

Adani Green Energy seeks shareholders' nod to raise Rs 5,000 crore

The company's annual general meeting will be held on August 7, 2019.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

Adani Green Energy on July 13 said it has sought shareholders' approval to raise Rs 5,000 crore via shares, debentures or other instruments.

The company has proposed to raise funds to the extent of Rs 5,000 crores or its equivalent in any one or more currencies, in one or more tranches, by issuance of equity shares or any instruments or securities including Global Depository Receipts or American Depository Receipts or convertible preference shares or convertible debentures or other instruments, it said in  a BSE filing. said.

The company's annual general meeting will be held on August 7, 2019.
First Published on Jul 13, 2019 12:26 pm

tags #Adani Green Energy #Business #Companies #India #markets

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.