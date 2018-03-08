App
Mar 08, 2018 08:35 PM IST | Source: PTI

Adani, Essar, Jaypee, Lanco power plants in list of stressed projects

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Thermal power projects promoted by Adani, Essar, Jaypee and Lanco figure in the list of 34 stressed electricity projects with total capacity of over 40 GW mentioned in a Parliamentary panel report.

According to report on Stressed/Non-performing Assets in Electricity, tabled in Parliament by Standing Committee on Energy, the total outstanding debt in these stressed project is of the tune of Rs 1.74 lakh crore as of June, 2017 based on the RBI data.

Adani Group's Korba West has an outstanding debt of Rs 3,099 crore while its Tirora project in Maharashtra has outstanding debt of Rs 11,665 crore.

Similarly, Essar's Mahan has an outstanding debt of Rs 5,951 crore and its Tori Project has outstanding of Rs 3,112 crore.

Jaypee's Bara project has an outstanding of Rs 11,493.5 crore, Nigrie (Rs 6,211 crore) and Bina (Rs 2,253.85 crore).

In case of Lanco, Amarkantak has an outstanding debt of Rs 8,782 crore, Anpara (Rs 3,071 crore), Vidarbha (Rs 4,762 crore), Babandh (Rs 6,976 crore).

GMR Energy's Warora has outstanding debt of Rs 2,905 crore, Raikheda (Rs 8,173.9 crore) and Kamalnga (Rs 4,100 crore).

GVK Industries' Goindwal Saheb project has an outstanding debt of Rs 3,523 crore.

Akaltara power project of KSK Mahanadi Power Company has total outstanding debt of Rs 17,194 crore.

