Adani Enterprises to raise up to Rs 20,000 crore via selling new shares

Bloomberg
Nov 25, 2022 / 03:53 PM IST

Adani Enterprises Ltd. seeks to raise 200 billion rupees ($2.5 billion) by selling new shares as billionaire Gautam Adani’s flagship firm looks to increase its free float and improve leverage ratios.

The board of Ahmedabad-based firm, helmed by Asia’s richest person, approved a further public offer of equity shares, according to an exchange filing Friday.

The breakneck expansion by the ports-to-power conglomerate has added both financial complexity and leverage to the business. The fundraising, in one fell swoop, can improve the company’s debt ratios -- the lenders are urging for it too -- broaden investor base, increase stock liquidity and possibly spur analyst coverage for a firm that’s currently tracked by just two brokerages despite surging over 2,000% in the last four years.

Shares extended decline to as much as 1.9% after the announcement during trading in Mumbai. While Adani Enterprises doesn’t have a dollar bond, all outstanding dollar bonds of other group firms gained. Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd.’s dollar notes due in 2041 gained 2.5 cents on the dollar, extending this week’s gain to 6.9 cents on track for its best-ever week.

Bloomberg News reported earlier this week that Adani Enterprises was considering a follow-on issue of at least $1.8 billion, as part of a $5 billion fundraising exercise.

Research firm CreditSights in September said Adani Group’s leverage was “elevated,” an assertion the conglomerate rebutted saying the debt ratios of its companies were “healthy.”