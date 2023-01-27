 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessCompanies

Adani Enterprises FPO opens today, should you subscribe?

Moneycontrol News
Jan 27, 2023 / 08:35 AM IST

Adani Group company is planning to raise Rs 20,000 crore via the largest ever FPO in the Indian capital markets history. The funds will be utilised for projects of the green hydrogen ecosystem, improvement of certain existing airport facilities and construction of greenfield expressway.

A CLSA report states that the banks are now funding 35-40% of Adani Group debt with private banks funding less than 10% and PSU banks at 25-30%.

Adani Enterprises is set to open its follow-on public offer for subscription on January 27 with the closing date scheduled on January 31. The price band for the offer is Rs 3,112-3,276 per share.

Retail shareholders have a 35 percent reservation in the FPO and a discount of Rs 64 per share. Investors can bid for a lot of minimum 4 shares and in multiples of 4 thereafter.

The Adani Group company is planning to raise Rs 20,000 crore via the largest ever FPO in the Indian capital markets history. The funds will be utilised for projects of the green hydrogen ecosystem, improvement of certain existing airport facilities and construction of greenfield expressway.

On January 25, the company said it has raised close to Rs 6,000 crore from anchor investors.