Adani Defence Systems subsidiary incorporates new company for autonomous aerial technology

Adani Group

Adani Defence Systems and Technologies Limited (ADSTL), a fully owned subsidiary of the Adani Group, has established a wholly-owned subsidiary named "Atharva Advanced Systems and Technologies Limited" (AASTL).

AASTL is incorporated in India and is registered with the Registrar of Companies in Ahmedabad, Gujarat.

Atharva Advanced Systems is poised to specialise in the development and manufacturing of various autonomous aerial technology and systems tailored for defence applications.

In October 2022, Adani Defence Systems acquired Air Works for an enterprise value of Rs 400 crore.

Air Works is India's biggest and most highly-diversified independent MRO (maintenance repair and operations) with the largest pan-India network presence across 27 cities and has developed extensive operational capabilities within the country for key defence and aerospace platforms.