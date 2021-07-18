Adani Airport Holdings to relocate its head office from Mumbai to Ahmedabad, announces key leadership changes

A view of Mumbai International Airport. (PC-Reuters)

Days after taking over management control of the Mumbai International Airport (MIAL) from the GVK Group, Adani Airport Holdings Limited (AAHL) on July 18 announced that it will relocate its head office from Mumbai to Ahmedabad. Apart from this the AAHL also announced key leadership changes.

"As we look to consolidate and pursue aggressive growth of the Adani Group in the Airports sector, it has been decided to relocate the Head Office of AAHL from Mumbai to Ahmedabad," AAHL said in a press release.

"We believe this decision will foster collaborative working and agile decision making, which is of paramount importance at this stage of our journey," AAHL added.

The AAHL stated that CEO of MIAL RK Jain will takeover as CEO Airports from Behnad Zandi. While Behnad Zandi will take over as CEO of AAHL's non-aero unit.

Among other organisational changes, AAHL's president operations -- Prakash Tulsiani -- will takeover as MIAL's CEO from RK Jain, while APSEZ's Director-Ports -- Captain BVJK Sharma -- will takeover as the CEO of Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIAL) from RK Jain.

Appointment of Prabhat Mahapatra, BG Gandhi, Manoj Katar, Nirav Shah, Vishnu Jha and Rekha Nair were also announced by AAHL's CEO Dr Malay Mahadevia.

Prior to these announcements, AAHL took over the management control of MIAL from the GVK Group, following a MIAL board meeting earlier on July 13.

AAHL will begin the construction of the Navi Mumbai International Airport next month and complete the financial closure in the next 90 days. This new international airport will be commissioned in 2024.

Earlier this year, AAHL, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Adani Enterprises, acquired a 23.5 percent stake in the Mumbai International Airport (MIAL) from ACSA Global (ACSA) and Bid Services Division (Mauritius), or Bidvest, for Rs 1,685.25 crore. The stake acquisition was part of the Adani Group's plan to take over controlling stake in MIAL.

Recently, Adani Group had received permission to operate Lucknow, Jaipur, Guwahati, Ahmedabad, Thiruvananthapuram, and Mangaluru airports through the public-private partnership (PPP) model.