MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Upcoming Webinar:‘Identifying Multibaggers in Simple Steps’ by Ambareesh Baliga – Watch live on 21st July, 4:00 pm. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies

Adani Airport Holdings to relocate its head office from Mumbai to Ahmedabad, announces key leadership changes

Prior to these announcements, AAHL took over the management control of MIAL from the GVK Group, following a MIAL board meeting earlier on July 13.

Saurav Mukherjee
July 18, 2021 / 03:54 PM IST
A view of Mumbai International Airport. (PC-Reuters)

A view of Mumbai International Airport. (PC-Reuters)

Days after taking over management control of the Mumbai International Airport (MIAL) from the GVK Group, Adani Airport Holdings Limited (AAHL) on July 18 announced that it will relocate its head office from Mumbai to Ahmedabad. Apart from this the AAHL also announced key leadership changes.

"As we look to consolidate and pursue aggressive growth of the Adani Group in the Airports sector, it has been decided to relocate the Head Office of AAHL from Mumbai to Ahmedabad," AAHL said in a press release.

"We believe this decision will foster collaborative working and agile decision making, which is of paramount importance at this stage of our journey," AAHL added.

ALSO READ: Adani Group takes management control of Mumbai International Airport from GVK Group

The AAHL stated that CEO of MIAL RK Jain will takeover as CEO Airports from Behnad Zandi. While Behnad Zandi will take over as CEO of AAHL's non-aero unit.

Close

Related stories

Among other organisational changes, AAHL's president operations -- Prakash Tulsiani -- will takeover as MIAL's CEO from RK Jain, while APSEZ's Director-Ports -- Captain BVJK Sharma -- will takeover as the CEO of Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIAL) from RK Jain.

Appointment of Prabhat Mahapatra, BG Gandhi, Manoj Katar, Nirav Shah, Vishnu Jha and Rekha Nair were also announced by AAHL's CEO Dr Malay Mahadevia.

Prior to these announcements, AAHL took over the management control of MIAL from the GVK Group, following a MIAL board meeting earlier on July 13.

AAHL will begin the construction of the Navi Mumbai International Airport next month and complete the financial closure in the next 90 days. This new international airport will be commissioned in 2024.

Earlier this year, AAHL, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Adani Enterprises, acquired a 23.5 percent stake in the Mumbai International Airport (MIAL) from ACSA Global (ACSA) and Bid Services Division (Mauritius), or Bidvest, for Rs 1,685.25 crore. The stake acquisition was part of the Adani Group's plan to take over controlling stake in MIAL.

Recently, Adani Group had received permission to operate Lucknow, Jaipur, Guwahati, Ahmedabad, Thiruvananthapuram, and Mangaluru airports through the public-private partnership (PPP) model.
Saurav Mukherjee
Tags: #AAHL #Adani Airport Holdings Limited #aviation sector #Behnad Zandi #GVK Group #MIAL #Mumbai Airport #RK Jain
first published: Jul 18, 2021 03:22 pm

Must Listen

The Private Market Show | Adding value beyond capital

The Private Market Show | Adding value beyond capital

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.