ADAG's entire exposure to Yes Bank fully secured: Anil Ambani to ED

Anil Ambani on March 19 said ADAG's entire exposure to embattled private lender Yes Bank is fully secured, CNBC-TV18 reported.

The Anil Dhirubhai Ambani Group (ADAG) issued a statement saying that Ambani met officials of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to clarify the group's position with respect to its exposure to Yes Bank.

As per the report, Ambani told ED officials that all transactions between ADAG and Yes Bank are in compliance with the law and financial regulations. He added that the group neither has any direct or indirect exposure to Rana Kapoor, his wife, and his daughters nor is it exposed to any entities controlled by them.

He reiterated the group's commitment to honour the repayment obligations of all its borrowings from Yes Bank through asset monetisation programmes, adding that the ADAG will continue to extend full support and cooperation to all authorities.