Actavis to Sandoz, Aurobindo Pharma is scaling up biz one acquisition at a time

India’s second-largest drug maker by sales Aurobindo Pharma last week acquired Sandoz’s dermatology business and a portfolio of oral solid products along with commercial and manufacturing infrastructure in the US for $900 million, making it the largest outbound deal by an Indian pharma company.

Sandoz is the generic arm of Swiss-pharma giant Novartis.

The all-cash transaction funded entirely through debt, will make Aurobindo the second-largest generic drug maker in the US by number of prescriptions, after Israel-based Teva Pharmaceutical Industries.

While investors are generally wary of costly US acquisitions given the intense pricing pressure for generic drugs in that market, in Aurobindo’s case they have given a thumbs up. The stock rallied by around 14 percent in next two trading days on the BSE after the acquisition announcement on September 6.

Motilal Oswal called it a “masterstroke” and raised its FY20 earning per share estimates by 20 percent or Rs 54 per share. Elara Capital termed the deal as “value accretive.” In its report, Elara Capital said: “Although the generics cycle in the US is going through a tough environment, we see Sandoz acquisition as value-accretive.”

Turnaround specialist

The latest acquisition comes even as Aurobindo digests the much smaller one it made in July this year, wherein it bought generic and over the counter of Apotex in five European countries for 74 million euros.

The company in 2014 bought Actavis's loss-making Western European operations 30 million euros and turned it profitable in two years, followed-up by another buyout of US based nutraceuticals branded company Natrol in a bankruptcy court for $132.5 million. The acquisition started to pay off within two years.

In January 2017, Aurobindo acquired Generis Farmaceutica in Portugal 135 million euros. That deal too is said to have become positive money-spinner.

The company bought four biosimilar products from TL Biopharmaceutical for undisclosed amount in February 2017. The products are still under development.

An insider of the company told Moneycontrol that it has become relatively “easier” to turn around businesses given the vertically-integrated model and the scale the company has achieved over the years.

Aurobindo over the years has built end-to-end manufacturing wherein it produces its own raw material or APIs for captive consumption for making formulations.

“Their (Sandoz) overheads might be more compared to us, tomorrow once we shift some of the products here and start manufacturing in our location with an alternate way and source (of APIs), our profitability will go up,” the source said.

“In Sandoz acquisition, majority are not overlapping products. In derma, if you want to come to market it takes 3-4 years, that’s the time we are saving,” he said. He added that company tries to be nimble, maintains minimal hierarchy and has better control over costs. “Fortunately for us whatever decision we took, everything is going well.”

What excites investors?

There are several goodies. The deal would give Aurobindo a portfolio of 300 products, access to two manufacturing sites and a dedicated dermatology drugs-development facility in the US, in addition to a net working capital of $225 million.

Sales from the acquired portfolio in 2017 was $1.2 billion. In first half of 2018, sales was around $600 million making the enterprise valuation less than 1x of sales.

The attractive valuation was also due to increasing commodification of generics business in US that’s forcing companies to divest product portfolios of low margins.

Therein lies a risk as well. But analysts say the price erosion can be mitigated by the future pipeline that the deal offers. “We believe the pipeline offers several interesting opportunities including Concerta (FY2020), Intuniv (FY2021), Afinitor/Zortress AG (FY2021), AndroGel (FY2023), Suboxone (FY2023 or earlier as an AG), Xifaxan (FY2023),” Kotak Securities said in its report.

Aurobindo is also over-leveraging its balance sheet, but analysts are still buoyant.

"Over the last few years, the company has successfully managed high debt scenario and acquisitions by consistently generating free cash flows. This time around, despite acquisition size, we believe the debt/equity ratios to remain at manageable level- 0.6x in FY20E," said ICICI Securities in its report.

It's Aurobindo’s past record of integrating and turning around acquired companies is what keeps investors excited about.

Bargain hunting

The driving force behind Aurobindo’s rise is PV Ramaprasad Reddy, the reticent and behind-the-scene promoter and non-executive director of the company.

Reddy founded Aurobindo in 1986. The company began its operations in 1988-89 with a single unit manufacturing Semi-Synthetic Penicillin (SSP) in Pondicherry.

Reddy, 60, who spends much of his time in US, to keep a tab on the business there that contributes close to half of company's sales, is also closely involved with the company's strategic planning initiatives.

Aurobindo has team of financial, legal and technical experts that vet the acquisition targets, before Reddy gives a go-ahead.

Aurobindo, over the last few years, has considered at least half-a-dozen big acquisition targets that included big ones like Mallinckrodt's speciality generics business , Sanofi generics business in Europe and Teva's UK and Ireland assets. It had to drop them due to either expensive valuations or operational risk.

"Reddy is well aware of his company’s strength and dynamics of the market, he gives freedom at the same time pushes the team to do a hard bargain. But once he feels that this target fits the larger strategy he will go after it," the Aurobindo official said.

“When we say this has to be done, Reddy will start thinking how to get this work done immediately. Most owners fail when they compete with expertise. What sets Dilip Shanghvi and Ramaprasad Reddy apart is that they know that they are paying through the nose to the top people, so when they give advice they see how can this be done, in that they learn, they ask questions why and what,” said Srinivas Lanka, pharma consultant and mentor.

Lanka had long stints at large Indian drug makers in leadership roles including Aurobindo, where he was the director of the company overseeing the operations and strategy for a decade.

He directly reported to Ramaprasad Reddy. Lanka says that Reddy made up for his lack of technical skills in pharma (Reddy comes from a commerce background) by being very focused and a good learner.

Lanka says that Aurobindo has the most cost competitive and reliable manufacturing capabilities in the world, allowing it to play even in highly commoditised market.

“At Aurobindo, the focus was always generics. We made one tablet or one formula for the whole world. This makes it economical. There was stronger commitment to quality. We went on building product portfolios and entered geographies through organic and inorganic methods,” Lanka added.

Unlike its large Indian counterparts, Aurobindo is not into Indian branded formulation business. The company is completely dependent on exports to earn its bucks.

For the year ended March 2018, Aurobindo Pharma has sales of around Rs 16,499.8 crore and net profit of Rs 2,423.2 crore. US currently contributes about 45 percent of total sales.

Reddy and his family members control 51.87 percent of the company as on June 2018. Aurobindo market capitalization of Rs 46,682.19 crore.

Word of caution

"With proforma consolidated US sales of $2.3bn by FY20E, Aurobindo will be potentially the largest pure-play generic company from India (Sun being the only other close competitor)," says Nitin Agarwal of IDFC Securities.

"Given the growth challenges being faced by almost all the large generic companies, this high revenue base is likely to create concerns around Aurobindo’s ability to meaningfully grow its US consolidated revenues from FY21 onwards," he adds.

Agarwal says the challenging phase starts now with the monetization of its R&D investments in complex generics like microspheres, peptides, vaccines, biosimilars, that will help the company sustain organic growth momentum beyond FY20.

"The task, while not unsurmountable, just got tougher with this proposed acquisition," Agarwal adds.