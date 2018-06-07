ACME Group bags 50 MW Solar power project

ACME Group today said it has won 50 MW solar power project at Gujrai solar park, Uttar Pradesh in an auction conducted by Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI). ACME won the contract in the reverse auction held today, invited by the SECI for Gujrai solar park, a company statement said.

The SECI invited solar tenders with cumulative capacity of 275 MW to be executed at multiple solar parks in Uttar Pradesh.

According to the statement, the ACME participated in the bidding process for 50 MW at Gujrai solar park in Kanpur dehat district of Uttar Pradesh and won it at a tariff of Rs 3.38 per cent unit. It is a very tough project due to site access, soil condition, difficult contour, high wind speed and lower GHI (Global Horizontal Irradiance). The tariff remains lower than forbearance price of Rs 3.48 per unit.

"We wanted to learn from this project and use our innovation and execution capabilities to meet the customer expectation. I'm happy that our team has done this. We will build special structure and balance of plant to meet site condition," said Manoj Kumar Upadhyay, Founder and Chairman ACME Group in the statement.

ACME has 30 MW operational project in UP and decided to expand its footprints in the state. By winning this bid, ACME will now sign a 25 year PPA with SECI who will sell power to state utilities of Uttar Pradesh.