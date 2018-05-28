Acko Insurance raises $12 million from Amazon, Ashish Dhawan of ChrysCapital

Non-life insurance company Acko General Insurance on Monday said that it has raised a new round of investment of USD 12 million led by e-commerce giant Amazon.

The company said that Ashish Dhawan, founder of leading private equity fund ChrysCapital, also made an investment in this round, which also saw participation by existing investor Narayana Murthy’s Catamaran Ventures. The latest infusion takes Acko’s total equity funding to nearly USD 42 million.

Moneycontrol had reported in January 2018 that Amazon was in talks with Acko for a strategic investment opportunity.

Amit Agarwal, SVP and Country Manager, Amazon India said, “Acko is a young and nimble startup bringing technology and data-led innovation to the insurance sector to deliver a better insurance experience for customers."

Apart from Dhawan, Amazon & Catamaran Ventures, Acko also has investors like Accel Partners, SAIF Partners, Swiss Re Reinsurance Holding Company and Transamerica Ventures Fund.

Among individuals, Venk Krishnan and Subba Rao of NuVentures, Kris Gopalakrishnan, co-founder Infosys, Hemendra Kothari of DSP Blackrock, Atul Nishar, founder & chairman of Hexaware Technologies and Arpwood Capital founder Rajeev Gupta have also invested in Acko in the past.

Set up by Varun Dua in 2016, Acko’s general insurance company leverages on data and analytics to provide personalised insurance products through its digital platform.