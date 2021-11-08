Abu Dhabi’s Mubadala & Canada’s British Columbia may be lead investors in Cube Highway’s $1bn InvIT

Abu Dhabi based sovereign wealth fund Mubadala and Canadian pension fund British Columbia Investment Management Corporation are likely to be the lead or anchor investors in the mega InvIT ( infrastructure investment trust) of top Indian road investor Cube Highways, multiple industry sources in the know told Moneycontrol.

“ Both Mubadala and British Columbia Investment are conducting due diligence on the deal as part of which Cube Highways is looking to raise around a $1bn by monetizing it’s road assets,” said one of the persons cited above. A second person confirmed the same.

A third person said that if plans fructify, Mubadla and British Columbia Investment Management Corporation could pump in between $500 mn to $750 mn as part of the proposed transaction. He added that investment bank Citi was advising Cube on the transaction.

All the three persons above spoke to Moneycontrol on the condition of anonymity.

To be sure, an InvIT is a collective investment scheme similar to a mutual fund, which enables direct investment of money from individual and institutional investors in infrastructure projects to earn a small portion of the income as return. Experts believe InvIT’s offer the ability to extract yield in a tax efficient manner, a material benefit for global investors.

In response to an email query from Moneycontrol, British Columbia Investment Management Corporation & Citi declined to comment. Cube Highways, I Squared Capital and Mubadala are yet to respond and Moneycontrol has sent reminders. This article will be updated as soon as we hear from them.

A CLOSER LOOK AT CUBE HIGHWAYS

Backed by infra focused global private equity firm I Squared Capital, Singapore based Cube Highways has the largest portfolio of toll roads in India.

According to its website, Cube Highways invests in road and highway projects along with other select infrastructure sectors in India. As of April 2021, it had a portfolio of 28 highways with nearly 8,900 lane-kilometers across India covering Delhi and the states of UP, Rajasthan, AP, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, West Bengal, Jharkhand & Bihar.

Other than I Squared Capital, its portfolio of investors include a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, International Finance Corporation, and a consortium of Japanese investors including Mitsubishi Corporation, Japan Overseas Infrastructure Investment Corporation for Transport and Urban Development, East Nippon Expressway Company Ltd. and Japan Expressway Company International Ltd.

InvITs can either be publically listed or privately placed to a clutch of investors. InvIT’s by IRB Infra , Power Grid, India Infrastructure Trust ( backed by Brookfield) and Indi Grid Trust ( backed by KKR and GIC) are listed on the domestic bourses. As part of the government backed National Monetisation Pipeline, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) recently launched its InvIT to raise around Rs 5,100 crores with Canada Pension Plan Investment Board and Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan Board emerging as the anchor investors and with 25 percent stake each.