Abu Dhabi Investment Authority plans $400 million investment in Lenskart: Report

Lenskart was founded in 2008 by Peyush Bansal, Amit Chaudhary, Neha Bansal and Sumeet Kapahi.

Sovereign wealth fund Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA) is in advanced talks with Indian eyewear retailer Lenskart for an investment of up to $350 million to $400 million at a $4.5 billion valuation, The Economic Times reported on December 12, citing people aware of the matter.

The investment will mostly be through a secondary sale of shares with a small primary round consisting of growth equity, as per the report.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

The report said the company has raised total funding of $1.05 billion over 19 rounds. It is not yet finalised which investor will dilute and by how much, the report said.

The investment once complete will give ADIA a nearly 10% stake in the eyewear retailer.

Started in 2010, Lenskart has an operational manufacturing unit in India's Haryana state, while another fully-automated plant in Rajasthan state has yet to start functioning. It also operates in the United States, Singapore and the United Arab Emirates.

KKR & Co Inc-backed Lenskart had earlier this year acquired a majority stake in Japanese eyewear brand Owndays, turning the Indian company into one of Asia's largest online retailers in the segment.