Gen-Next at Birla: Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail inducts Ananya Birla, Aryaman Vikram Birla as directors

Jan 30, 2023 / 08:48 PM IST

Ananya and Aryaman, the next-generation leaders of the $60 billion conglomerate, were recently also appointed as directors on the board of Aditya Birla Management Corporation -- the apex body that provides strategic direction to the Aditya Birla Group’s businesses.

Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd (ABFRL) on January 30 announced it has inducted group chairman Kumar Mangalam Birla's daughter Ananya Birla and son Aryaman Vikram Birla as directors on the company's board.

The board believes that Ananya and Aryaman, who come with "rich and varied experience" straddling entrepreneurship and business building, will "benefit ABFRL with their new-age insights and business acumen", a release stated.

Both of them, considered to be the next-generation leaders of the $60 billion global conglomerate, were recently also appointed as directors on the board of Aditya Birla Management Corporation -- the apex body that provides strategic direction to the Aditya Birla Group’s businesses.

"Ananya and Aryaman’s exceptional individual achievements in their chosen fields and early success with their independent entrepreneurial ventures set them up well for larger responsibilities," Kumar Mangalam Birla said, as he hinted towards the elevation of the next-gen leaders.