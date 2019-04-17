A320 Neo fiasco: DGCA raps IndiGo, orders special safety audit of airline

In a significant development, Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has ordered special safety audit of IndiGo planes after several glaring lapses on its snag-prone Airbus A320 Neo aircraft.

The audit has been ordered after incidents of non-reporting, malafide maintenance practices and non-documentation of maintenance.

Moneycontrol had earlier reported that the airline did not face any scrutiny from the regulator despite repeated engine failures on its A 320 Neo fleet.

The showcause notices have been issued to IndiGo COO and Head of Engineering.

The air-worthiness and air safety teams of DGCA are doing complete review of engineering and maintenance processes.

The DG is personally supervising the probe team, which started the three day audit on April 15.

DGCA had temporarily grounded Airbus A 320 Neos in early 2018, which was gradually lifted after Airbus and P&W assured of fixing the issues.