A tale of four CEOs: IT is not an easy job

Last month, when Salil Parekh, Infosys’ brand new chief executive, addressed the media for the first time since taking over the top job at India’s second largest technology services firm, he betrayed none of the turmoil that preceded his appointment nor the testing times that lay ahead.

His predecessor Vishal Sikka had quit in August, following a long and nasty public battle with founder N R Narayana Murthy, who questioned corporate governance practices at Infosys.

Sikka termed the spat “personal” as Murthy questioned everything from the money paid for a deal to Sikka’s use of chartered flights for business travel.

Like his successor, Parekh too comes with an impeccable track record. He is credited with leading several key businesses at Capgemini, and overseeing the takeover of i-Gate by Capgemini for USD 4 billion.

Parekh was one of the five global deputy CEOs at Capgemini, and was a contender for the global CEO spot at the French IT services company. While the top job proved elusive, Parekh became the India CEO and then the executive chairman at the company, before joining Infosys.

Task at hand

It's certainly not an easy transition. “Parekh certainly has a tough task ahead. Imagine the culture shock for him, coming from a suave and professional Capgemini and adjusting in a purely Indian scenario like Infosys. It helps that he has a services background unlike Sikka, but this will be a time of personal transformation also for him,” said an industry executive who did not wish to be named.

According to Sanchit Vir Gogia, CEO of research firm Greyhound Research, the toughest task that lies ahead for Parekh is to set a vision for the iconic company, and also heal the wounds of the past.

“Salil has five big tasks at hand- manage stakeholder sentiment, further existing strategy and not overwrite it, ensure street performance, aiming for growth; build future leadership while ensuring stability and gradually morph organisational culture,” Gogia said.

It would be crucial for Parekh to continue with some of Sikka’s successes. When Sikka took over the reins of the company in 2014, he brought in a fresh lease of life on several fronts- employee morale, investor sentiments and rebuilding a strategy for the IT services firm.

“Vishal went to great lengths to convince customers abut MANA - the AI platform - and used his credibility with SAP HANA to sell on that vision - which customers bought into. He also hived off EdgeVerve which again the customers bought into. So for those customers that have already signed up for this vision, they wouldn't want to spend the energy to re-examine that relationship and investment,” said Gogia.

Where Sikka also scored consistently was with the younger workforce at Infosys, who found him suave and charming, and welcomed his introduction of design thinking. He also stepped in at a time when attrition was extremely high and the employees needed a face to look up to.

In the case of Parekh, his appointment came as a surprise to many Infosys employees, who are still in the process of making up their mind about their new CEO.

“Vishal was a man of flamboyance, and really knew how to play to the gallery. His emails, for example, seemed very personal. Salil is quieter, and seems to be a man who measures his words. But it is still early days for him,” said a Bengaluru-based Infosys employee who joined the company in 2014, and was amongst the first batches that were trained in design thinking.

While he may not be as much of a people’s person as his predecessor, Parekh certainly knows the ropes of the IT services business.

One area to focus on would be consulting, where Parekh has experience, given his stint with EY, where he worked for nearly eight years before Capgemini.

Most importantly, Parekh will have to regain the confidence of investors. Towards the end of Sikka’s term, investor confidence had begun to ebb once the revenue target of USD 20 billion by 2020 set by Sikka looked difficult.

Parekh hasn't revealed his hand yet. In his maiden media outing in January, he said he was reviewing strategic options and would speak about them in April, when the company reports its fourth quarter numbers. Everyone would be looking out for that.

Peer pressure

While Parekh has a tough task at hand, he is by no means alone when it comes to facing challenges. Just like in Infosys, the other top Indian IT firms- Tata Consultancy Services, Wipro and HCL Technologies- have also gone through a change of guard within the past two years.

While TCS’s Rajesh Gopinathan took over as the top boss in February last year, Abidali Neemuchwala took over the reins of Wipro on 1 Feb 2016. C Vijayakumar of HCL was named CEO in October 2016.

These changes at the top come at a crucial time in the industry.

The Indian technology services industry is slowly crawling out of the jaws of uncertainty that had it in its grip this past year- from automation to tightening client budgets, and slowdown in key verticals to protectionism. The challenge for the men leading its top four companies, may however, have just begun.

The larger test for the top bosses at these IT firms will be “To disrupt their own business before they get disrupted by becoming masters of automation, AI and helping clients through the change quagmire,” according to Phil Fersht, CEO and Chief Analyst at HfS Research.

Disruption has been a favourite theme- mostly centered on digitization- for all the top four firms for at least the past couple of years. It has slowly begun cropping up as a separate head of reported revenue, but there still isn’t a universal definition of what constitutes digital.

The third quarter results were a sign of things to come. While TCS said its digital revenue was 22.1 percent of overall revenue, Wipro’s digital revenue stood at over 25 percent of total revenue.

HCL, which combines its digital, analytics, IoT, cybersecurity, cloud and IP-led services said the combined revenue from these exceeded 25 percent of revenue.

Infosys said revenue from digital services accounted for over 25 percent of the total revenue during the quarter.

CEO SWOT

Fersht added that each CEO comes with his own set of strengths to deal with the tasks ahead of them. While Neemuchwala at Wipro possesses “deep process knowledge and strong people manager,” clients love him too.

In January 2016, Neemuchwala’s elevation from Wipro’s chief operating officer to CEO was an expected move, and the executive has delivered in terms of improving the overall health of the third largest IT services company in the country, in spite of facing client and vertical specific issues.

In the first earnings report after he took over, Wipro reported its slowest revenue growth in seven years - 3.7 percent in dollar terms for the fiscal year 2015-16. The company reported 4.9 percent growth in the same quarter in 2016-17. In the just concluded third quarter for 2017-18, revenue growth in dollar terms increased 5.8 percent from the last year, but remained flat sequentially.

The IT firm now expects to grow 3 percent in constant currency terms and the company believes that is the momentum it needs to end the fiscal with industry matching growth.

When he came in, the challenges were many, but Neemuchwala, a former TCSer known to be close to then CEO N Chandrasekaran, has taken them head on, and is slowly trying to get Wipro back on the growth trajectory. He is known to be ambitious and a people’s manager, and his one big challenge now is to create a coherent portfolio that can put the company’s client specific issues behind it.

His counterpart at HCL, CVK, as Vijayakumar is usually called, is “a humble pragmatist without flamboyance (who) engenders trust and a real vision for the firm,” according to Fersht.

CVK’s elevation to the top job at HCL came somewhat as a surprise when his predecessor Anant Gupta suddenly stepped down in October 2016 to “pursue personal interests”.

A career HCLite - he joined the company in 1994- CVK understands the culture and ethos of the company only too well. He has served in many roles at the company, including heading its once fastest growing infrastructure business. While his predecessor Gupta was known as a man of strategy, CVK is known for his execution- under him, HCL has done well, and has shifted focus on high value deals and intellectual property-led partnerships.

That includes the ongoing IP-led partnership with IBM, and is strengthening its engineering and R&D portfolio. “HCL Tech sustained its strategy of investing in IP-partnerships along with aggressively building its internal IP-product portfolio. The company expended USD 310 million during the quarter in enhancing partnership with IBM along with forming new IP-partnership with another small vendor in the field of remote management,” said Edelweiss Securities Limited analysts in a post earnings note last month.

The youngest of the lot is Gopinathan of TCS. All the others are over 50, while Gopinathan is only 46. His colleagues describe him as a “no-nonsense, determined and focused” boss.

He was the CFO and vice president of TCS before being promoted, and often talks about the importance of team work- whether working with customers or employees. His razor sharp focus on execution is something he is widely known for within and outside TCS.

As he completes a year at TCS this month, Gopinathan has proved a worthy successor to Chandrasekaran, who is now the chairman of Tata Sons. He has executed on the vision and strategy laid down by Chandrasekaran, and the USD 2 billion deal with US-based insurance company Transamerica announced in January, has set the stage for a good year for the company.

No doubt, after a near two-year lull, the commentary has turned positive for the Indian IT industry as the digital growth story matures and client decision cycles improve. How each of the four top IT company honchos leverage the opportunities, only time, or numbers, will tell.