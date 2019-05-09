App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : May 09, 2019 09:04 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

A look at how the man occupying the corner office at ICICI Bank is ushering in changes

Bakhshi has reoriented the bank's top management with focus on identifying different business verticals instead of hierarchy.

Parnika Sokhi @ParnikaSokhi
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

After going through a rough patch last year, India's second largest private sector bank is now on the mend and gearing for growth. On May 6, ICICI Bank reported its January-March earnings, marking six months of performance under the leadership of Sandeep Bakhshi. After the dramatic exit of Chanda Kochhar in October 2018, Bakhshi was left with a mountainous task of rebuilding the image of the bank and reinstalling lost investor confidence. The bank, since then, has come to grips with its situation and is dealing with the tasks at hand.


The bank has been dead slow in opening new branches. Since March 2017, it has added only 24 new locations to its network, as compared to its usual pace of 300-400 every year. Moreover, Its current network of 4,874 branches is also under review for space optimisation.


While the bank did not indicate shutting down of branches, it is in the process of giving up space in large branches with low footfalls.


"What we are certainly doing is, optimising the portfolio of branches that we have, by shifting the branches to better economic activity areas and making sure branches are productive and profitable," said Anup Bagchi, executive director, ICICI Bank. He added that the lender is still open to setting up new branches in areas of high economic activity. “It may not be very large format branches. It may be smaller formats in different places,” he said.


Bakhshi has also reoriented the bank's top management with focus on identifying different business verticals instead of hierarchy. "We have moved to role-based designations, from grade-based structures to empowered teams at the local level," Bakhshi said while addressing analysts over earnings call.


"I am optimistic about the role-based changes that we have made. This is the biggest change as this change goes across the length and breadth of the company," Bakhshi said, referring to this as a deep structural change. He added that the new structure offers opportunity for employees to have a much wider participation.


Parvati Pai, analyst at KR Choksey, said that these measures would benefit the bank on the cost front, while improving branch metrics. Rai expects the bank’s cost-to-income ratio to ease to around 40 percent in 2020-21, from 43.6 percent in 2018-19.


De-risking of balance sheet


"The bank is reorienting balance sheet towards lower risk, well balance portfolio and more granular portfolio," analysts led by Kunal Shah at Edelweiss Securities noted in a report. It has a better rating mix with "A-" and above rated loans constituting more than 67 percent, as compared to 52 percent in 2016. It has lower concentration risk with exposure to top 20 borrowers at less than 11 percent, as compared to 15 percent in 2015. "In our view, the bank will not shy away from opportunities in corporate as well as retail lending within defined risk parameters," the report said.


Shifting focus from cutting NPAs to achieving calibrated growth


ICICI Bank reported net NPA ratio at 2.06 percent, from 4.77 percent as on March 31, 2018. Its provisioning coverage ratio rose to 70.6 percent (excluding technical write-offs), from 47.7 percent a year ago. Also, its "BB" and below rated corporate and SME portfolio fell to Rs 17,525 crore, from Rs 18,812 crore in December 2018.

"Looking ahead, we will continue to maintain our focus on building scalable and resilient business to drive the growth of risk calibrated core operating profit. We will further strengthen our liabilities franchise and pursue growth in low capital consuming businesses," said Bakhshi, adding that the bank is at the end of this asset quality cycle and additions to NPAs are likely to stabilise going forward. He said that the bank's credit costs are likely to be in the range of 1.2-1.3 percent in the current financial year, from 3.5 percent in March 2019.

First Published on May 9, 2019 09:01 pm

tags #Business #Companies #ICICI Bank #Sandeep Bakhshi

most popular

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

More From

Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor: Here's what Soni Razdan has to say on the B ...

Kangana Ranaut speaks up on Hrithik Roshan's move of shifting Super 30 ...

Salman Khan advised Kiara Advani to change her name from Aaliya, here' ...

Super 30 vs Mental Hai Kya: Hrithik Roshan postpones the release date ...

Cannes 2019: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Sonam Kapoor to ...

MET Gala 2019: When Deepika Padukone the Barbie had her ‘stumblelina ...

Exclusive: Ranbir Kapoor’s cousin, Shashi Kapoor’s grandson to mak ...

Exclusive: Rakhi Sawant on Pakistan flag controversy, let Modiji put m ...

Cannes 2019: Here’s when Deepika Padukone, Sonam Kapoor and Aishwary ...

Ramadan 2019: Iftar-Sehri Time Table, Timings for Delhi

Watch: Bottomline With Kishore Ajwani

Election Epicentre: Battle For Patna Sahib

US-China Trade Tensions 'Pose a Threat to Global Economy': IMF

'If Not Rahul Gandhi Debate, With Me. I'm Also a Gujarati': Sam Pitrod ...

Stage Set for Second Phase of Civic Polls in Telangana Tomorrow

Madras HC Issues Notice to Tamil Nadu Govt for Probe Into Hospital Dea ...

Indian Roads Congress Guidelines Not Followed During CSMT Foot Over Br ...

SC Wants to Interact With Wife of IPS Officer Who Had Accused Mamata B ...

Is there an absolute ‘fair’ level of real interest rate? Why criti ...

Bofors deal was not squeaky clean; but Modi's 'brashtachari' comment o ...

Ties face tough terrain: Why India should not bow down to US pressure ...

Opinion: Why the madness for marks is terrible for our children

GST Council extends deadline for realty firms to opt for old GST rate ...

Gold rises on trade uncertainty, palladium falls to four-month low

Here's why Eveready Industries shares plunged 53% since April 1

Till broader markets stabilise, local investors will be hesitant to in ...

Mutual Fund April data: Inflows into equity MFs lowest since January 2 ...

In Uttar Pradesh's Ghazipur, developmental work may give BJP edge over ...

Narendra Modi’s Economic Advisory Council member predicts 'middle in ...

Cyclone Fani survivors: As Bhubaneswar struggles to rise to its feet, ...

Maharshi movie review: Mahesh Babu's conviction holds this partly unde ...

North Korea firing second unidentified projectile in 5 days may put Wa ...

After stop-start career, triple jumper Arpinder Singh finding speed an ...

Dharavi's Kala Qilla, weathered by time and negligence, lives on due t ...

Lok Sabha Election 2019: Compelling local narrative, targeted income s ...

Top Huawei and Honor phones worth buying in India: From Huawei P30 Pro ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.