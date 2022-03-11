A former HUL executive at the helm: What does it mean for Colgate-Palmolive?

Narasimhan’s appointment as the new CEO at Colgate-Palmolive (India) comes just days after Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) announced her exit. Representative Image

Colgate-Palmolive (India) on Thursday announced the appointment of Prabha Narasimhan as its new chief executive officer and managing director as its current CEO and MD Ram Raghavan takes up a new role in the parent company. Narasimhan’s appointment comes just days after Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) announced her exit.

Though a surprise, the move has been given a thumbs up by analysts, who say the appointment of the new CEO bodes well for the company and is a positive for stock returns.

The fact that Narasimhan was with HUL for several years also works in the favour of her new company, said analysts.

“Narasimhan could be a great hire for Colgate India to further scale up aggression in oral care (especially claw back market share from Dabur and Patanjali), have a larger play in naturals, and scale up the Palmolive brand,” said Edelweiss Securities in a note.

Who is Narasimhan?

The 48-year-old has over 23 years of experience across consumer marketing insights, customer development and marketing roles in multiple geographies (South Asia and NAME or North Africa and the Middle East) and categories (beauty and personal care and refreshment). She joined HUL in 2006 as a regional marketing manager after a brief stint as general manager, strategy, at Madura Garments and has spent over 15 years with the company in various roles.

“Under Prabha’s leadership in 2016-19, Hindustan Unilever’s skincare business delivered a spectacular market-beating growth rate,” says HUL’s website.

“This was enabled by a broad-based performance delivery across all brands and sub-segments—colours business delivering high double-digit growth during the entire tenure, strengthening of our flagship brand Glow & Lovely and entry into newer skincare segments,” it adds.

Prabha moved to the home care role in early 2020, according to HUL’s website.

A statement by HUL CEO and MD Sanjiv Mehta on her exit from the company said she led the home care division at the company to a strong performance across South Asia over the last two years.

She is an alumna of IIM-Bangalore and Melbourne Business School, according to her LinkedIn profile.

HUL: The CEO factory

HUL has been known for giving the industry some of its best CEOs over the years. Last year, Godrej Consumer Products hired Sudhir Sitapati from HUL.

“HUL is seen as one of the best hiring grounds for not just FMCG (fast-moving consumer goods) companies, but most consumer-facing sectors,” said the note by Edelweiss. The FMCG behemoth is known to be a training ground for CEOs because of its large size and reach, focus on systems and processes, and leadership.

Narasimhan would be the second CEO that Colgate-Palmolive has roped in from its competitor HUL. Mukul Deoras, the current chairman of the company, too, held various positions in sales and marketing at HUL from 1994 to 2004. Before being elevated to the position of chairman in 2018, Deoras had served the company as its managing director and CEO from 2010 to 2012 and held various other roles at the parent company.

Besides the HUL factor, a leadership change most times anyway leads to performance improvement and business turnaround in consumer companies.

“We observe that consensus has recognised and rewarded CEO changes (stocks have returned 2x (and more) in less than one year just based on the narrative). It appears a simple template for an alpha generation as the market is generous upfront,” said a report by ICICI Securities.

The report cities Varun Berry (Britannia), Suresh Narayanan (Nestle), Mohit Malhotra (Dabur) and Pratik Pota (Jubilant FoodWorks) as some of the success stories.

“Varun Berry joined Britannia in 2013 and has since then led it to regain lost market shares and expand operating margins to ~17 percent now from 6.8 percent in 2013,” said the note.

“Suresh Narayanan joined as MD & CEO of Nestle India when the company was in the middle of the Maggi crisis. Under Suresh’s leadership, the focus at Nestle has shifted towards penetration and volume-led growth,” it said.

Given the past record when it comes to leadership changes, analysts are hopeful Narasimhan will lead Colgate-Palmolive (India) to a new phase of growth. Her challenges, however, are manifold.

Gaining lost ground and premiumisation

The leadership change at Colgate-Palmolive comes at a time when the company is trying to drive premiumisation aggressively. The company recently launched a portfolio of natural Palmolive face care products, including face foam, face gel, souffle scrub and face masque.

“We are seeing a marked scale-up in new launches (premium toothpastes, smart brushes) by Colgate in the past few quarters. Colgate is going through a paradigm shift to premiumise, moving from oral care to oral beauty. It is now expanding its Palmolive range; building a second growth driver (face care lines),” said the Edelweiss Securities report.

Given Narasimhan experience in the home and personal care segments at HUL, she will be expected to spearhead the premiumisation drive at her new company.

Analysts also expect an attempt by the company to regain its lost share in the oral care market. For long comfortably placed with a 58 percent share of the oral care market, Colgate-Palmolive has of late ceded some ground with the rise of Patanjali Ayurved and Dabur India in the segment.

“The company has lost almost 500 basis points market share in the last five-six years as Patanjali Ayurved and Dabur India gained ground,” said Naveen Trivedi, assistant vice-president, institutional equities, at HDFC Securities.

Patanjali and Dabur are positioned in the ‘ayurvedic’ space and riding on the growing consumer trend towards ‘natural products’ the companies have made headway into the oral care market. Analysts peg Colgate-Palmolive would have a market share of 50-52 percent currently in the segment.

According to Trivedi, it will be challenging for Narasimhan to drive the oral care category, where HUL itself has not fared well in the last few years. “That said, she comes from a large organisation and might have a differentiated strategy to tap rural India for Colgate-Palmolive (India) where HUL has performed remarkably well,” he added.

“If she can drive some markets where HUL has done well and increase the addressable market, then she can justify her role,” said Trivedi.