A case to do away with equalisation levy

The Indian economy is reeling under the pressure of the demand and supply shocks resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic. The ongoing crisis has seen many sectors coming to a near halt, with startups and SMBs facing a severe liquidity crunch.

Public markets are crashing, venture capital (VC) funds have become extremely cautious and even global investors have decided to put off some large deals for the time being.

Accordingly, startups have seen a 22 percent year-on-year decline in investments for 2020 Q1. VC firms are shifting their focus to startups whose business is boosted by remote work and living, such as EdTech, FinTech and cyber security, all of which require access to a robust cloud infrastructure. There has been further consolidation of 'Make in India' sentiment after the Prime Minister and Finance Minister’s addresses.

However, with domestic funds drying up, foreign funding is more imperative than ever and regulations that ensure certainty and ease of doing business are some of the most important things in such matters.

Quick and efficient recovery would require a clear road map, making India attractive for continuous FDI inflows and tapping the ongoing manufacturing exodus from China.

In this context, the imposition of the 2 percent equalisation levy on non-resident e-commerce companies will send out negative signals to stakeholders and become a mood dampener.

The country has come a long way since the economic liberalisation of 1991. Today, FDI in India is a major monetary source for economic development. Foreign companies have over the last couple of decades invested directly in fast growing private Indian businesses to take benefits of affordable wages and the changing business environment of our young, aspirational nation. This is largely attributed to the easing of FDI norms across sectors of the economy.

India, today is a part of top 100 club on Ease of Doing Business (EoDB) and globally ranks 1st in the green-field FDI ranking. India received the record FDI of $60.1 billion in 2016-17 and the government has worked hard to sustain India’s position as an attractive investment destination.

The Digital India policy requires a strong collaboration with players in the digital economy to facilitate greater investments in the technology space. In an entrepreneurial economy like India, it is widely understood that sometimes start- ups take years to become profitable and require significant foreign investments when they are in the process of crystallising their value proposition and acquiring a user base.

In such a situation, increased costs can sound the death knell for many start-ups in general, and the capital intensive e-commerce companies in particular. There was already some chatter on India facing challenges due to lower foreign investment and capital inflows over the last few years before the pandemic unleashed a range of new problems for our government.

With the imposition of this tax, the problem will be exacerbated and it could dampen the sentiment. The need of the hour is a mood changer.

Besides attracting FDI, another key area of focus for the government is to turbo charge the manufacturing sector and increase the share of manufacturing in GDP. The e-commerce sector will play a critical role in the future of manufacturing in India.

Digital empowerment is enabling manufacturers to access new markets, optimise their backend operations and develop a much required customer-centric focus. This has been accompanied by public commitments being made by e- commerce operators to promote Make in India products as well as a greater B2B focus.

The pandemic has the potential to add fuel to this fire as companies look to shift their manufacturing base from China to other, more competitive nations. Chinese exports have declined substantially year-on-year since January 2019 due to rising labour costs, workforce shortages and the ongoing trade war with the United States.

The timing provides an opportunity for India to go in for the kill and capture large parts of the global value chain which will require the supply chain infrastructure of the e-commerce sector. As a hygiene, investors look for a stable and consistent regulatory framework when assessing where to invest and a key part of that is a stable tax policy framework that aligns with existing international tax norms and principles.

The EL in the current form represents a significant shift away from existing tax norms that have been agreed by the international community to facilitate cross-border trade and investment. Stepping outside of this existing framework by introducing tax policies that represent barriers to trade and investment, will deter investment in IN and encourage foreign investors to seek opportunities for growth in other countries. In this context, imposing an equalisation levy on non-resident operators will deny the country a chance to leverage the best- in-class technology as well as a large pool of capital that is interested in our market.

The digital economy can unleash large-scale benefits for the Indian consumer. As India embraces the fourth technological revolution, new innovations in data analytics, IoT and autonomous vehicles will bring a sea change in how products are bought and sold in our country. As our economy integrates more with the world, as well as internally because of visionary reforms such as the GST, a robust e- commerce sector can really deliver the goods when it comes to developmental metrics.

We have already witnessed the sector jumping into action with respect to delivering basic necessities at the doorsteps of our citizens during the lockdown. Over the course of time, as more India’s 60 million MSMEs go online, e-commerce will create positive multiplier effects in the form of job creation, promotion of entrepreneurship and spurring innovation in various product categories.

In fact, in a recent survey by Valuvox and Instsamojo, 75 percent of MSME respondents said that they believe technology helps solve many of the challenges they face. Therefore, sending an unwelcome signal to the sector by imposing a 2 percent tax may be perceived as short-sighted India-watchers around the world. e-commerce holds the potential of reaching a mammoth market size of $200 billion by 2026 and the equlisation levy may just end up becoming a road block.

In retrospect, the revenue collected may look like small change compared to the benefits that unfettered growth of this sector may bring to the country.

The government has faced undeniable challenges in expanding the tax base of our country, which has disallowed government spending in many critical areas. As the economy diversifies and newer categories of economic activities emerge, and more and more people enter into the formal economy it will enable financial inclusion. This will create many more opportunities for the government for realising resources.

However, going after non-resident e-commerce companies in a post- COVID economy could result in missing the woods for the trees. Decision should attract and not detract or distract. The government should repeal the 2 percent equalisation levy to send one clear message and signal: Welcome to India, the red carpet is ready.

Gopal Jain is a senior advocate in Supreme Court