62% Indians hesitant to get COVID-19 vaccine shot: LocalCircles survey

As India rolls out COVID-19 vaccination, a survey by community social platform LocalCircles found that 62 percent of citizens were still hesitant to get the vaccine. However, the number fell from 69 percent in early January.

About 59 percent of the 8,782 people surveyed by LocalCircles cited unknown side-effects as the primary reason for them to avoid taking the vaccine as of now. On the other hand, 18 percent expressed concern over lack of efficacy data while 5 percent of citizens believed that the current vaccine might evade future coronavirus strains. Interestingly, 11 percent of citizens believe there is no need to vaccinate as the COVID-19 is going away. About 8 percent of those hesitant could not elaborate why they were so.

As per LocalCircles, the survey is based on 17,000 responses received from citizens residing in 230 districts of India. About 67 percent respondents were men while 33 percent respondents were women. Nealy 51 percent respondents were from tier 1, 32 percent from tier 2 and 17 percent respondents were from tier 3, 4 and rural districts.

LocalCircles said all participants were validated citizens who had to be registered with LocalCircles to participate in this survey

Decline in vaccine hesitancy as rollout begins

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

Since October 2020, LocalCircles said it had been collecting responses from citizens to know their approach on taking the COVID-19 vaccine, and also to understand what percentage of citizens who are vaccine hesitant and why.

The vaccine hesitancy peaked at 69 percent in the first week of January, following reports about serious adverse event Oxford-AstraZeneca-Serum vaccine and concerns about the approval process of Bharat Biotech.

LocalCircles survey says the drop of vaccine hesitancy was due to the fact that people had watched and read about the vaccination drives kicking off in their own districts.

The government said it had so far vaccinated a total of 3.81 lakh healthcare workers across the country. The health ministry bulletin said there were no cases of severe adverse events following immunization (AEFI) attributable to vaccination found till date. The government, on January 16, launched the COVID-19 vaccine rollout. The Serum Institute of India's COVID-19 vaccine Covishield and Bharat Biotech's Covaxin were deployed for vaccination.

In the initial phase, it will inoculate about one crore healthcare workers. This will be followed by two crore frontline workers, police, armed forces, municipal workers, revenue staff and others. In the third phase, 27 crore people above 50 years of age and those with co-morbidities like diabetes, hypertension, and organ transplant patients will get the vaccine.