62% Indians hesitant to get COVID-19 vaccine shot: LocalCircles survey

As India rolls out COVID-19 vaccination, a survey by community social platform LocalCircles found that 62 percent of citizens were still hesitant to get the vaccine. However, the number fell from 69 percent in early January.
About 59 percent of the 8,782 people surveyed by LocalCircles cited unknown side-effects as the primary reason for them to avoid taking the vaccine as of now. On the other hand, 18 percent expressed concern over lack of efficacy data while 5 percent of citizens believed that the current vaccine might evade future coronavirus strains. Interestingly, 11 percent of citizens believe there is no need to vaccinate as the COVID-19 is going away. About 8 percent of those hesitant could not elaborate why they were so.
As per LocalCircles, the survey is based on 17,000 responses received from citizens residing in 230 districts of India. About 67 percent respondents were men while 33 percent respondents were women. Nealy 51 percent respondents were from tier 1, 32 percent from tier 2 and 17 percent respondents were from tier 3, 4 and rural districts.
LocalCircles said all participants were validated citizens who had to be registered with LocalCircles to participate in this survey
Decline in vaccine hesitancy as rollout begins
Since October 2020, LocalCircles said it had been collecting responses from citizens to know their approach on taking the COVID-19 vaccine, and also to understand what percentage of citizens who are vaccine hesitant and why.
The vaccine hesitancy peaked at 69 percent in the first week of January, following reports about serious adverse event Oxford-AstraZeneca-Serum vaccine and concerns about the approval process of Bharat Biotech.
LocalCircles survey says the drop of vaccine hesitancy was due to the fact that people had watched and read about the vaccination drives kicking off in their own districts.
The government said it had so far vaccinated a total of 3.81 lakh healthcare workers across the country. The health ministry bulletin said there were no cases of severe adverse events following immunization (AEFI) attributable to vaccination found till date. The government, on January 16, launched the COVID-19 vaccine rollout. The Serum Institute of India's COVID-19 vaccine Covishield and Bharat Biotech's Covaxin were deployed for vaccination.
In the initial phase, it will inoculate about one crore healthcare workers. This will be followed by two crore frontline workers, police, armed forces, municipal workers, revenue staff and others. In the third phase, 27 crore people above 50 years of age and those with co-morbidities like diabetes, hypertension, and organ transplant patients will get the vaccine.