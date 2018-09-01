62 and counting: LIC is getting too big for its shoes

Sixty two years ago on this day Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) was set up by an act of Parliament after 245 Indian, foreign insurers and provident societies were taken over by the central government and nationalised.

Starting off with an asset base of Rs 5 crore and an asset base of Rs 352.2 crore in 1956, LIC now has assets of over Rs 28.45 lakh crore and more than 290 million insurance policies in-force.

Being the first standalone life insurance company in the country, LIC did have the first mover advantage. That is how even after 62 years, the insurer holds 69.4 percent market share (FY18) in the life insurance sector on the basis of new premium collection.

Early beginnings

The first life insurance company to be set up on Indian soil was Oriental Life Insurance that became operational 200 years ago in 1818. However, Bombay Mutual Life Assurance Society set up in 1870 was the first Indian life insurance company.

LIC came in 86 years later on September 1, 1956. It was a virgin market that time and individual agents were the sole mode of distribution of products. Agents were told to treat customers as family members. So it came as no surprise when one would often see an LIC agent being present in the homes of customers, be it for birthdays, weddings or funerals.

Starting off with 168 offices in 1956 and today with over 4826 offices, LIC today has 1,11,000 employees and 1.15 million agents. While the private sector players are also giving tough competition, LIC is way ahead of peers when it comes to agency-led distribution.

Being the first life insurer in independent India, the insurer also had its fair share of challenges. Technology was seeping in at a fast pace and they struggled to keep up.

Former Chairman SB Mathur has said in an earlier interview that LIC took its first step towards computerisation in the 1960s.

When Mathur was heading the Gwalior branch, if a computer developed some problem, they had to call engineers from Delhi.

These engineers would take the Shatabdi Express the next morning and were most likely to dismiss the glitch as a software problem. Then they had to call for a software engineer, who was equally less likely to accept it as a software issue. Overall, it would take three to four days to solve one computer problem.

A few years later advanced computing systems entered the Indian market and LIC was able to enter the digitisation phase. However, private sector insurers are ahead of LIC when it comes to technology adoption.

Private insurers enter the market

After having a free run for almost 43 years, LIC saw the entry of new players in the life insurance segment after the sector was privatised. ICICI Prudential Life Insurance, Aditya Birla Sun Life Insurance and HDFC Life Insurance were among the first players to enter the market.

There was speculation in the market that private sector players would soon dominate the sector. But LIC continued to be the largest player. Insurance, being a long-term product had trust as a deciding factor for policy sales. Being an older player, LIC gained especially since its agents had a continuing relationship with the customers.

However, with the passage of time and rapid urbanisation, private sector insurers slowly started eating into their pie. Similar to the banking sector where entry of private banks led to retail business slowly moving away from PSU banks, private insurers started grabbing the retail insurance market.

In FY18, private life insurers had a larger share of premiums from the individual non-single segment than LIC. Private insurance company chiefs also agree that while the market has expanded, it has been a challenge for LIC to retain customers. Group life insurance, however, remains LIC’s forte as also agency distribution.

Insurer or investor?

LIC has been often regarded as the ‘white knight’ of the disinvestment programmes of the government since it has helped several such offers sail through, be it the NTPC stake sale or the State Bank of India mega QIP in 2014. Even the initial public offerings of companies like Hindustan Aeronautics, General Insurance Corporation of India and New India Assurance have seen heavy investments from LIC.

With the recent deal with IDBI Bank where LIC will hold 51 percent in the banking entity, questions were raised on the investment rationale. The ‘bailout agency’ image which the life insurer has tried to break time and again is once again being highlighted by the market.

The insurer invests about Rs 48,000-50,000 crore every year in the stock market and is undoubtedly one of the largest institutional investors in the country. Every move by LIC, be it buy or sell is keenly watched by market participants.

At this juncture, a question arises whether LIC is too big to just be an insurance company. But considering insurance is its core activity and investment a mere part of their business, calling it a mere equity investor would be inappropriate. However, more transparent disclosures on the investment decisions and a rationale behind them would be a welcome change.

The pull factor

In a country, where insurance penetration (insurance premium as proportion of gross domestic product) is 3.69 percent, large players like LIC with a vast distribution network and a 98.04 percent death claims settlement record (FY18) can pull customers into the insurance net.

With a 1.2 billion population and no large scale social security scheme to match up to the financial needs of the people, insurance could be the much needed change and legacy players like LIC have a long task ahead.