5 oil PSUs sign JV pact for North-East Natural Gas Pipeline Grid

Five central oil PSUs - IOCL, ONGC, GAIL, OIL and NRL - today signed a joint venture agreement for executing the North-East Natural Gas Pipeline Grid as a step towards the Urja Ganga Gas Pipeline Project, a NRL statement said here.

The JV company shall develop, build, operate and maintain the Natural Gas Pipeline Grid connecting Guwahati to the other major North-Eastern cities and major load centres such as Numaligarh Refinery and integrating it with gas producing fields, wherever feasible, in the region.

The JV agreement was signed by IOCL Executive Director (Project) H K Singh, ONGC General Manager R Kaul, GAIL Chief General Manager (PD) D M Rao, OIL Chief General Manager (PL) B K Mishra and NRL Senior Chief General Manager (Corporate Affairs) A K Bhattacharya, the statement said.

The Rs 6000 crore Grid's estimated length would be around 1500 km, the statement said adding that the tentative time schedule for commissioning it would be four years, including one year for pre-project activities.

The JV company will have equal equity contribution from all the partners.

The project will connect the state capitals of all the eight North Eastern states - Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Sikkim and Tripura.

The Gas Grid Project will connect all NE States to the National Gas Grid through Barauni-Guwahati Gas Pipeline being laid by GAIL.

From Guwahati, the pipeline will extend to Numaligarh, Dimapur, Kohima and Imphal in one direction; Shillong, Silchar, Aizawl and Agartala in the second direction and to Itanagar in the third direction.

Gangtok will be connected from Siliguri from the gas pipeline of GAIL coming from Barauni to Guwahati.