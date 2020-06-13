Jio-TPG deal: 5 key things to know about TPG’s investment in Jio Platforms

TPG has become the latest company to join a marquee group of investors in Jio Platforms with an investment of over Rs 4,500 crore for a 0.93 percent stake in the company.

This has pushed Reliance’s digital unit’s investment mop-up to over Rs 1 lakh crore.

Here are five key things to know about the deal:

>TPG’s investment in Jio is Rs 4,546.80 crore for a 0.93 percent stake assigning it an equity valuation of Rs 4.91 lakh crore and an enterprise valuation of Rs 5.16 lakh crore.

> After including TPG’s investment, the total amount raised by Reliance in Jio Platforms now stands Rs 102, 432.15 crore

Also Read: Jio-TPG deal: TPG joins rush of investors in Jio Platforms as RIL unit’s total fundraising races past Rs 1 lakh crore

> Jio Platforms now joins the likes of Airbnb, Uber, Spotify in which TPG, which manages assets worth more than $119 billion, has invested in.

> TPG’s deal with Jio Platforms is the ninth investment deal done by Reliance in seven weeks after Facebook first bought a 9.99 percent stake on April 22.

>Jio has now sold 21.99 percent stake after including TPG's 0.93 percent stake purchase.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others. Download a copy

Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.