3-Point Analysis| Yes Bank on reform path, but is it enough?

Yes Bank stocks have been falling continuously and the decline is now close to 50 percent. The tumble began ever since the declaration of Q4 FY19 results.

That all was not well with the bank was common knowledge since the central bank denied a fresh term for founder and CEO Rana Kapoor.

In this episode of 3-Point Analysis, Jerome Anthony explains whether all concerns with the bank's finances have been priced in by investors or is there worse to come?