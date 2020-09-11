172@29@17@101!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|companies|3-point-analysis-will-the-zomato-ipo-help-beat-covid-19-blues-5828381.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=true
Last Updated : Sep 11, 2020 09:17 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

3-Point Analysis | Will the Zomato IPO help beat COVID-19 blues?

Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra does a 3 Point Analysis to find out the significance of Zomato's IPO

Moneycontrol News

Food delivery firm Zomato plans to file an initial public offering (IPO) in the first half of next year.

If the IPO does happen, it will be the first among India’s modern consumer internet startups and India’s first internet IPO since companies such as Info Edge (which owns Naukri.com) and MakeMyTrip. Info Edge is also a shareholder in Zomato.

Will the IPO help Zomato beat the COVID-19 blues? And why is Zomato's IPO significant? Let's find out in this edition of 3 Point Analysis with Sakshi Batra.
First Published on Sep 11, 2020 09:17 pm

