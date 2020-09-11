3-Point Analysis | Will the Zomato IPO help beat COVID-19 blues?

Food delivery firm Zomato plans to file an initial public offering (IPO) in the first half of next year.

If the IPO does happen, it will be the first among India’s modern consumer internet startups and India’s first internet IPO since companies such as Info Edge (which owns Naukri.com) and MakeMyTrip. Info Edge is also a shareholder in Zomato.

Will the IPO help Zomato beat the COVID-19 blues? And why is Zomato's IPO significant? Let's find out in this edition of 3 Point Analysis with Sakshi Batra.