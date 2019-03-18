3-Point Analysis | Will Mindtree see a hostile takeover?

The race for owning Mindtree is heating up with VG Siddhartha, one of the large non-promoter shareholders -- who along with his group companies owns about 20.4 percent stake in of Mindtree -- looking to monetise his investments. Reports suggest that L&T Infotech is pursuing Siddhartha to buy his stake.

Sakshi Batra does a 3-Point Analysis of all the developments at Mindtree and how investors should position themselves.