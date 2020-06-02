3-Point Analysis | Uday Kotak sells 2.8% stake in Kotak Mahindra Bank, here's all you need to know

Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra does a 3-Point Analysis on the development.
Uday Kotak is all set to sell stake worth around Rs 6,000 crore in Kotak Mahindra Bank to comply with a settlement agreement struck with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in January on promoter stake dilution.
The move will bring the curtains down on an extended standoff between the regulator and the bank over the reduction in promoter shareholding.
First Published on Jun 2, 2020 08:38 pm