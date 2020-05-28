App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : May 28, 2020 08:24 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

3-Point Analysis | These companies may gain as global supply chain gets reconfigured

Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra does a 3-Point Analysis on sectors or companies that are expected to gain from the supply chain shift.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Right from the inception of COVID-19 crises since the end of Jan’20, the key business challenge that global corporate Inc. have been grappling with is securing a reliable supply chain.

Frequent lockdowns, shortage of labour and logistic hurdles have thrown up operational challenges for manufacturing firms across the globe.

The coronavirus pandemic has accentuated the need for developed economies to de-risk the supply chain and diversify the sourcing of goods to multiple countries.

Close

Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra does a 3-Point Analysis on sectors that are expected to gain from this development.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy

Get best insights into Options Trading. Webinar by Mr. Vishal B Malkan is Live. Watch Now!

related news

First Published on May 28, 2020 08:24 pm

tags #3 Point Analysis #global supply chain #Moneycontrol Videos #videos

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Coronavirus wrap May 28: SC says no fare to be charged from stranded migrants; Death toll in US crosses 1 lakh mark

Coronavirus wrap May 28: SC says no fare to be charged from stranded migrants; Death toll in US crosses 1 lakh mark

Chartered flight arranged by law school graduates ferries home Jharkhand migrants from Mumbai

Chartered flight arranged by law school graduates ferries home Jharkhand migrants from Mumbai

Over 1.36 lakh vehicles seized, Rs 6.88 crore recovered in fines for lockdown violations in Rajasthan

Over 1.36 lakh vehicles seized, Rs 6.88 crore recovered in fines for lockdown violations in Rajasthan

most popular

Coronavirus pandemic | Health ministry okays reuse of PPE goggles. Here’s how to clean it

Coronavirus pandemic | Health ministry okays reuse of PPE goggles. Here’s how to clean it

GSK to produce 1 billion doses of coronavirus vaccine booster in 2021

GSK to produce 1 billion doses of coronavirus vaccine booster in 2021

Govt steps up locust control operations; drones to be deployed soon

Govt steps up locust control operations; drones to be deployed soon