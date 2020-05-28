3-Point Analysis | These companies may gain as global supply chain gets reconfigured

Right from the inception of COVID-19 crises since the end of Jan’20, the key business challenge that global corporate Inc. have been grappling with is securing a reliable supply chain.

Frequent lockdowns, shortage of labour and logistic hurdles have thrown up operational challenges for manufacturing firms across the globe.

The coronavirus pandemic has accentuated the need for developed economies to de-risk the supply chain and diversify the sourcing of goods to multiple countries.

Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra does a 3-Point Analysis on sectors that are expected to gain from this development.



