3-Point Analysis | Subros, a long-term buy?

Sakshi Batra does a 3-Point Analysis to find out if the Subros should be on investors' radar.
Auto component manufacturer, Subros posted a weak set of numbers in the September quarter primarily driven by lacklustre automobile demand. Revenue declined by 12 percent and operating profits by 25.6 percent.
Despite the substandard show, the company's growth could continue due to its top position in automotive air conditioner (AC) components.
First Published on Dec 24, 2019 06:48 pm