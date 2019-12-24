3-Point Analysis | Subros, a long-term buy?

Auto component manufacturer, Subros posted a weak set of numbers in the September quarter primarily driven by lacklustre automobile demand. Revenue declined by 12 percent and operating profits by 25.6 percent.

Despite the substandard show, the company's growth could continue due to its top position in automotive air conditioner (AC) components.

Sakshi Batra does a 3-Point Analysis to find out if the company should be on investors' radar.