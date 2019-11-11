3 Point Analysis | Should investors look at Raymond post restructuring

Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra does a 3-Point Analysis to find out how each of these could benefit the company.
Raymond has announced 2 major initiatives in recent times - organisational restructuring and deleveraging to unlock value and streamline processes.
On November 7, the company announced that it would restructure its core lifestyle business into a separate entity. Every shareholder of Raymond Ltd will be issued shares of the new company in a 1:1 ratio.
First Published on Nov 11, 2019 07:17 pm