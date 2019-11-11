App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : Nov 11, 2019 07:17 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

3 Point Analysis | Should investors look at Raymond post restructuring

Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra does a 3-Point Analysis to find out how each of these could benefit the company.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Raymond has announced 2 major initiatives in recent times - organisational restructuring and deleveraging to unlock value and streamline processes.

On November 7, the company announced that it would restructure its core lifestyle business into a separate entity. Every shareholder of Raymond Ltd will be issued shares of the new company in a 1:1 ratio.

Watch the video for more.

First Published on Nov 11, 2019 07:17 pm

tags #Companies #Raymond #video

