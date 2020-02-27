3-Point Analysis | Navin Fluorine's valuations appear stretched

The stock price of Navin Fluorine has more than doubled since the declaration of its Q2 FY20 result and it trades at an expensive P/E multiple of 35x FY21.

The company has new growth levers in place such as its multi-year deal and improvement in CRAMS earnings visibility.

Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra does a 3-Point Analysis on the new deal and how it will help the company.