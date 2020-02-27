App
Last Updated : Feb 27, 2020 06:05 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

3-Point Analysis | Navin Fluorine's valuations appear stretched

Sakshi Batra does a 3-Point Analysis on the new deal of Navin Fluorine and how it will help the company.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The stock price of Navin Fluorine has more than doubled since the declaration of its Q2 FY20 result and it trades at an expensive P/E multiple of 35x FY21.

The company has new growth levers in place such as its multi-year deal and improvement in CRAMS earnings visibility.

Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra does a 3-Point Analysis on the new deal and how it will help the company.

Watch the video for more.
First Published on Feb 27, 2020 06:03 pm

tags #Market Edge #Navin Fluorine #video

