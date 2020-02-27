3-Point Analysis | Navin Fluorine's valuations appear stretched

Sakshi Batra does a 3-Point Analysis on the new deal of Navin Fluorine and how it will help the company.
The stock price of Navin Fluorine has more than doubled since the declaration of its Q2 FY20 result and it trades at an expensive P/E multiple of 35x FY21.
The company has new growth levers in place such as its multi-year deal and improvement in CRAMS earnings visibility.
Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra does a 3-Point Analysis on the new deal and how it will help the company.
Watch the video for more.
First Published on Feb 27, 2020 06:03 pm