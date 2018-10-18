App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : Oct 18, 2018 11:08 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

3 point analysis | Mid-range cars in India to be equipped with traffic assist, voice recognition 

German automotive technology giant Bosch is said to be working on a range of new innovations that will be integrated with everyday technology in the automotive sector.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom


Technology is scaling new heights in the automotive space and India is on track to become one of the few large markets in the world to witness that progress.

Who is working on these features? Well, German automotive technology giant Bosch is said to be working on a range of new innovations that will be integrated with everyday technology, making driving a less cumbersome experience.

How will these innovations help? Features like video analytics and voice recognition to check the condition of the driver, and using in-cabin video and analytics to detect drowsiness, could become commonplace in cars sold in India in the future. Traffic-jam assist will be the next by-product of this kind of innovation.  The feature will let users see the integration of parking sensors with a near-range radar.

What are the risks? Future cars will be run on a cloud-based software mechanism that can be updated over–the-air, like smartphones. Bosch, however, believes the exposure of vehicles to so much technology brings with itself the challenge of cyber security. The company has a separate entity which focuses on cyber security as the need for preventing data breaches acquires greater importance with the involvement of data-driven automated functions.

These features are currently being tested for developed markets, but in the future, with analytics becoming more powerful, they will make their ways into mid-range cars sold in India. So get ready to embrace the new and improved way of driving.
First Published on Oct 18, 2018 11:08 am

tags #3 Point Analysis #automotive sector #Bosch #Business #Technology #video

most popular

These 15 stocks shot up at least 50% in 2018; do you own any?

These 15 stocks shot up at least 50% in 2018; do you own any?

Early Diwali sale: 63 of top 100 companies available at 10-40% discount

Early Diwali sale: 63 of top 100 companies available at 10-40% discount

Flipkart, Amazon deals woo customers with no-cost EMI offers. Here's the catch

Flipkart, Amazon deals woo customers with no-cost EMI offers. Here's the catch

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.