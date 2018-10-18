3 point analysis | Mid-range cars in India to be equipped with traffic assist, voice recognition 

Technology is scaling new heights in the automotive space and India is on track to become one of the few large markets in the world to witness that progress.

Who is working on these features? Well, German automotive technology giant Bosch is said to be working on a range of new innovations that will be integrated with everyday technology, making driving a less cumbersome experience.

How will these innovations help? Features like video analytics and voice recognition to check the condition of the driver, and using in-cabin video and analytics to detect drowsiness, could become commonplace in cars sold in India in the future. Traffic-jam assist will be the next by-product of this kind of innovation. The feature will let users see the integration of parking sensors with a near-range radar.

What are the risks? Future cars will be run on a cloud-based software mechanism that can be updated over–the-air, like smartphones. Bosch, however, believes the exposure of vehicles to so much technology brings with itself the challenge of cyber security. The company has a separate entity which focuses on cyber security as the need for preventing data breaches acquires greater importance with the involvement of data-driven automated functions.

These features are currently being tested for developed markets, but in the future, with analytics becoming more powerful, they will make their ways into mid-range cars sold in India. So get ready to embrace the new and improved way of driving.