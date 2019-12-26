3-Point Analysis | Maithan Alloys, a good smallcap bet?

Maithan has managed its business and consistently generated superior returns on capital employed.
The capital allocation strategy Maithan Alloys is consider one of the best practices globally as it evaluates a company's ability to create shareholder value. It is an extremely rare disclosure for a company in the commodities space.
Sakshi Batra does a 3-Point Analysis to find out if the metal company should be on investors' radar.
First Published on Dec 26, 2019 07:09 pm