you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : Dec 26, 2019 07:09 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

3-Point Analysis | Maithan Alloys, a good smallcap bet?

Maithan has managed its business and consistently generated superior returns on capital employed.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The capital allocation strategy Maithan Alloys is consider one of the best practices globally as it evaluates a company's ability to create shareholder value. It is an extremely rare disclosure for a company in the commodities space.

Moreover, Maithan has managed its business and consistently generated superior returns on capital employed.

Sakshi Batra does a 3-Point Analysis to find out if the metal company should be on investors' radar.

Watch the video for more.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Dec 26, 2019 07:09 pm

tags #Maithan Alloys #Stock watch #video

