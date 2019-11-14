3-Point Analysis | IHCL Q2 review

Moneycontrol’s Sakshi Batra does a 3-Point Analysis of the earnings fine print and outlook on the company IHCL.
Indian Hotels Company Limited reported an above estimate performance in a seasonally weak quarter. Revenue per available room (RevPAR) grew due to higher occupancy. Its international business was impacted by one-off write-offs even as the domestic operations showed shoots of revival.
Indian Hotels Company Limited reported an above estimate performance in a seasonally weak quarter. Revenue per available room (RevPAR) grew due to higher occupancy. Its international business was impacted by one-off write-offs even as the domestic operations showed shoots of revival.
First Published on Nov 14, 2019 04:49 pm