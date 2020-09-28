3-Point Analysis | Will Harley Davison's exit benefit Royal Enfield?

With Harley Davidson’s departure, what should investors of Eicher Motors do? Let’s find out in this edition of 3-point analysis
Harley-Davidson, American ultra-premium bike maker had to shut shop in India, the biggest two-wheeler market in the world.
It is the fourth international automobile company to leave India. Before that General Motors, MAN Trucks and UM Lohia had also exited.With Harley’s departure, how will it benefit Royal Enfield? Let’s find out in this edition of 3-point analysis
