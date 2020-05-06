App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : May 06, 2020 08:05 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

3-Point Analysis | Here's how working remotely is helping female employees in tech sector

Most industry experts feel the work-from-home concept has the potential to bridge the gender gap.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The Work-from-home concept is a forced option most Indian companies have resorted to due to the disruption caused by the coronavirus pandemic.


India's most valued IT firm TCS is now working on a mission of

letting 75% of its workforce work from home by 2025. Most industry experts feel the work-from-home concept has the potential to bridge the gender gap, one of the biggest challenges firms are facing.


In this video, Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra tries  to understand how the work-from-home concept can be a gamechanger for female employees in the IT sector.


First Published on May 6, 2020 07:24 pm

tags #3 Point Analysis #coronavirus #IT industry #remote working #women employees

