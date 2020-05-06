3-Point Analysis | Here's how working remotely is helping female employees in tech sector

Most industry experts feel the work-from-home concept has the potential to bridge the gender gap.
The Work-from-home concept is a forced option most Indian companies have resorted to due to the disruption caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
India's most valued IT firm TCS is now working on a mission of
letting 75% of its workforce work from home by 2025. Most industry experts feel the work-from-home concept has the potential to bridge the gender gap, one of the biggest challenges firms are facing.
In this video, Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra tries to understand how the work-from-home concept can be a gamechanger for female employees in the IT sector.
First Published on May 6, 2020 07:24 pm