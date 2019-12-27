3-Point Analysis | DFM Foods and Prataap Snacks

Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra does a 3-Point Analysis on the Q2 performance and the outlook of DFM Foods and Prataap Snacks.
Snacking companies like DFM Foods and Prataap Snacks seem to have overshadowed the slowdown in consumption with double-digit sales growth.
With sequential improvement, capacity expansion and new launches, investors are being attracted this sector.
First Published on Dec 27, 2019 06:27 pm