3 Point Analysis | Concerns over acquisition of Adani Agri Logistics

Adani Ports and SEZ, which is the cash cow of Adani Group, has extended loans of up to Rs 6,240 crore to subsidiaries and group companies in FY18. The company recorded an impairment of close to Rs 300 crore related to such loans last year. Investors have expressed their apprehensions about promoters pledging of shares which last stood close to 45.51 percent.

This assumes importance, in this light of the acquisition of a group company Adani Agri Logistics for a consideration of nearly Rs 1,000 crore. This is also reflected in its share price, which closed lower by 8 percent on February 25 following the announcement of the acquisition.

