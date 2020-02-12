3-Point Analysis | Bharat Forge post weak Q3 FY20

Bharat Forge posted a weak set of numbers for Q3 FY20 amid a tough operating environment. The significant drop in volume led to a fall in net revenue affecting financials of the company.

With 34.9 percent fall in exports revenue and 39 percent decline in the domestic market, the company is facing challenges due to a weakening of the macro environment.

Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra does a 3-Point Analysis to understand the key earnings fineprint and the outlook on the company.