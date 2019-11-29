3-Point Analysis | Balaji Amines: Green clearance sets the right pitch

Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra does a 3-Point Analysis of how the approval will aid the company's growth and the outlook going forward.
Balaji Amines has received green clearance for its Solapur mega project.
The nod allows the firm to set up an organic and speciality chemicals manufacturing unit.
The estimated cost of the project is around Rs 400 crore.
First Published on Nov 29, 2019 02:47 pm