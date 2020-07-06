App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : Jul 06, 2020 10:27 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

3 Point Analysis | Aksh Optifibre: Independent director accuses promoters of Rs 600 crore scam

Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra does a 3 Point Analysis to understand what these accusations are and what's the way forward?

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

An independent director of a Delhi-based maker of optic fibres has written to the board and the Finance Ministry accusing its promoters of siphoning off at least Rs 600 crore through multiple related-party transactions, faking investments in a byzantine collection of shell companies, over-invoicing overseas purchases and fudging company accounts over several years. The share price of the company also hit a 5 percent lower circuit intraday on July 6.

Aksh Optifibre manufactures optic fibre/optic fibre cables (OF/OFC) and optics lenses. The promoters own 27.95 percent of the company as on March 31, while the public holds 72.05 percent.

Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra does a 3 Point Analysis to understand what these accusations are and what's the way forward?
First Published on Jul 6, 2020 10:27 pm

tags #Aksh Optifibre #Business #Companies #scam #video

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.