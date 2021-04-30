COVID-19 | 3 major private hospitals to start Big 18+ inoculation drive on May 1

Image credit: Suneesh K

Three leading private hospital chains Apollo Hospitals, Fortis Hospitals and Max Healthcare on Friday said that they would begin vaccinating individuals between the ages of 18 to 44 years from May 1.

Apollo Hospitals said it will be offering both the COVID-19 vaccines Covishield and Covaxin. Vaccine manufacturers Serum Institute of India (SII) and Bharat Biotech have fixed the price of their vaccines Covishield at Rs 600 and Covaxin at Rs 1,200, respectively. Apollo said it would be charging Rs 200 as administration charges over and above the prices fixed by the manufacturers.

Fortis said it would be charging Rs 1250 per dose for Covaxin, that includes the administration charges. Max which is offering Covaxin is yet to announce its administration charges.

Apollo Hospitals said it has made arrangements to procure the vaccines directly from the manufacturers, as per the Government directive.

As per the government guidelines, the vaccines will be administered to eligible individuals who have registered on the CoWIN app.

Apollo Hospitals said the vaccination roll out will begin with limited quantities and be ramped up in the weeks ahead. Fortis said its centres in North India will begin offering vaccination from tomorrow, while its centres in others cities will begin in later weeks.

Apollo Hospitals said it will also be organizing special camps for corporates. The vaccines would be priced as per the guidelines issued by the Central Government.

“The government’s decision to open up the vaccination program and permit private hospitals to procure vaccines directly from the manufacturers is a much-required step to counter the COVID-19 threat," Shobana Kamineni, Executive Vice Chairperson, Apollo Hospitals Group said in a statement.

"The success of the Government and private sector working together inthe area of testing for COVID-19 played a major role in the country’s success in controlling the spread of the vaccine last year," Kamineni added.