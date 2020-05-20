2nd SEBI employee tests positive for COVID-19, headquarters closed for 5 days

Another employee of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has tested COVID-19 positive. SEBI has shut down its headquarters for five days from May 20-25.

SEBI will run their headquarters from NCL office premises during this time.

The SEBI official, who tested positive, had earlier worked in the Forward Market Commission and shifted to SEBI after FMC merged with SEBI. This is the second SEBI employee to test COVID-19 positive.

SEBI sent communications on May 19 late evening, saying, "As you may be aware, we have parallel office infrastructure at NCL Cooperative Society, Bandra Kurla complex, Bandra (East). The competent authority has advised that we should use the parallel infrastructure available with us to test our capability to function from said premises, in a short notice".

The communication further said, "Staff members who intend to work from office, may send their requests through the concerned Executive Director to CGM (FMD)/ED (Administration) for making necessary seating arrangements at NCL office premises. Only bare minimum staff members who are required to be physically present in the office may work from NCL office premises and the rest may operate from home".

This is the second time in May that SEBI is shutting down its headquarter buildings. Earlier, on May 8, it shut down its headquarters for three days for sanitisation after a junior officer had tested positive for COVID-19.

SEBI has been working almost in full swing from April 16. Even earlier, SEBI Chairman Ajay Tyagi was coming to office almost on a daily basis. Along with the SEBI chairman, whole-time members and respective executive directors and the chief general manager were also coming to the office.

