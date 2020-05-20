App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : May 20, 2020 03:49 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

2nd SEBI employee tests positive for COVID-19, headquarters closed for 5 days

SEBI has shut down its headquarters for five days from May 20-25

Tarun Sharma @talktotarun

Another employee of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has tested COVID-19 positive. SEBI has shut down its headquarters for five days from May 20-25.

SEBI will run their headquarters from NCL office premises during this time.

The SEBI official, who tested positive, had earlier worked in the Forward Market Commission and shifted to SEBI after FMC merged with SEBI. This is the second SEBI employee to test COVID-19 positive.

Close

SEBI sent communications on May 19 late evening, saying, "As you may be aware, we have parallel office infrastructure at NCL Cooperative Society, Bandra Kurla complex, Bandra (East). The competent authority has advised that we should use the parallel infrastructure available with us to test our capability to function from said premises, in a short notice".

related news

Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates

The communication further said, "Staff members who intend to work from office, may send their requests through the concerned Executive Director to CGM (FMD)/ED (Administration) for making necessary seating arrangements at NCL office premises. Only bare minimum staff members who are required to be physically present in the office may work from NCL office premises and the rest may operate from home".

This is the second time in May that SEBI is shutting down its headquarter buildings. Earlier, on May 8, it shut down its headquarters for three days for sanitisation after a junior officer had tested positive for COVID-19.

SEBI has been working almost in full swing from April 16. Even earlier, SEBI Chairman Ajay Tyagi was coming to office almost on a daily basis. Along with the SEBI chairman, whole-time members and respective executive directors and the chief general manager were also coming to the office.

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


Moneycontrol Virtual Summit presents 'The Future of Indian Industry', powered by Salesforce. Watch Now!

First Published on May 20, 2020 03:44 pm

tags #coronavirus #SEBI

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

COVID-19 impact | Life insurance companies may shut down nearly 1,000 branches to cut costs

COVID-19 impact | Life insurance companies may shut down nearly 1,000 branches to cut costs

The music fades away: Bollywood's background dancers look for help to survive

The music fades away: Bollywood's background dancers look for help to survive

Centre released Rs 15,340 crore as GST compensation for 2020-21: Sources

Centre released Rs 15,340 crore as GST compensation for 2020-21: Sources

most popular

COVID-19 | Stimulus package falls short of meeting immediate concerns

COVID-19 | Stimulus package falls short of meeting immediate concerns

Double whammy: Social distancing amid coronavirus lockdown makes Cyclone Amphan evacuation more complex

Double whammy: Social distancing amid coronavirus lockdown makes Cyclone Amphan evacuation more complex

RIL's jumbo Rs 53,125 crore rights issue opens today: What should investors do?

RIL's jumbo Rs 53,125 crore rights issue opens today: What should investors do?

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.