App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : Jul 11, 2019 04:38 PM IST | Source: PTI

209 slots vacated by Jet Airways are lying unused at 31 airports: Govt

A slot is a date and time at which an airline's aircraft is permitted to depart or arrive at an airport.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

A total of 209 slots vacated by the Jet Airways are lying unused at 31 airports across the country, according to the data shared by Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri in the Lok Sabha on July 11.

A slot is a date and time at which an airline's aircraft is permitted to depart or arrive at an airport.

The airports in Chennai have 34 unused slots, Indore 18, Guwahati 12 and Ahmedabad have 8 slots, the minister said in a written reply to a question in the Lok Sabha.

Close

While Lucknow airport has 12 such slots, the airports in Jodhpur, Pune and Vadodara, have 10 slots each that are lying unused after being vacated by Jet Airways. At the airport in Kolkata, eight slots vacated by the beleaguered airline are currently lying unused, according to the data. After the airline ran out of funds, it had shut down its operations on April 17 this year which lead to a sudden rise in domestic and international airfares.

related news

Consequently, the central government decided to temporarily allocate the slots as well as international flying rights of Jet Airways to other airlines who could start new flights immediately and fill the supply gap.

A certain number of slots vacated by Jet Airways are lying unused at airports in Allahabad, Amritsar, Aurangabad, Bagdogra, Bhopal, Bhuj, Chandigarh, Coimbatore, Dehradun, Goa, Imphal, Jaipur and Khajuraho, the data presented by the minister in Lok Sabha showed.

Moreover, some slots are lying unused at airports in Calicut, Leh, Mangalore, Port Blair, Rajkot, Srinagar, Trivandrum, Udaipur and Varanasi, as per the data.
First Published on Jul 11, 2019 04:25 pm

tags #aviation #Companies #India #Jet Airways

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.