2020 US elections: More at stake for IT/ITeS firms as Trump goes ahead with his immigration agenda

As the US Presidential election nears, there is a lot at stake for Indian IT/ITeS players.

Apart from a proposed regulation to make the H-1B visa processing even tougher, executives fear additional restriction on offshoring of work that could impact their career prospects.

On September 4, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) submitted the proposed changes to strengthen the H-1B programme to the Office of Management and Budget (OMB).

The OMB has 90 days to review the regulation. Once it clears the regulation, it is likely to take effect immediately.

Americans are set to vote on November 3 and President Donald Trump, who piggybacked on the ‘Buy American, Hire American’ campaign is likely to go forth with the immigration agenda before that.

Proposed regulation

Immigration attorneys point out that this will make it particularly hard for Indian IT service players which have been bearing the brunt of Trump’s immigration policy burdens.

For one, this would aim to restrict the positions granted to IT workers by changing what constitutes specialty occupation.

Joel Yanovich, immigration attorney, Murthy Law firm in the US, said, “There is a risk that the Administration will attempt to use the regulation to greatly limit the types of positions, especially within the IT sector, that can qualify as a ‘specialty occupation’”.

Specialty occupation’s eligibility criteria include Bachelor’s degree or higher or its equivalent degree. They also need to show that the duties performed are specialised and that the role is commonly associated with the degree. This could be made more stringent.

For instance, if you are a Liberal Arts graduate or a mechanical engineer working in a computer-related occupation, the regulation might regard you as ineligible. Currently, if you are eligible for an H-1B visa, a degree is not always a requirement.

This might result in more rejections for IT firms. So far, top Indian firms

have faced the highest H-1B visa denials, compared to their American peers in the US.

For instance, if the denial rates were between 15-50 percent for Indian firms, it was 3-15 or 20 percent for their topAmerican peers.

Immigration experts also expect more documentation as the regulation is most likely to implement the 2010 and 2018 memos regarding employer-employee relationship. The IT industry won a huge victory early this year when a US court did away with the two memos the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) implemented.

These memos mandated documentation for all the locations H-1B employees will be deployed at, and how he will be supervised. The USCIS also required the employers to provide the proof of client work assignment for his H-1B period (three years that can be extended to another three). A US court pronounced these unlawful.

The proposed regulation will attempt to bring these restrictions back, immigration experts said.

Restrictions on offshoring

IT executives also fear that restrictions on offshoring could be in the offing at the back of elections and increasing unemployment in the US. Currently, there are over 30 million unemployed Americans in the US.

Partha DeSarkar, Global CEO, Hinduja Global Solutions, a business process management firm, explained that if protectionism takes the form that says jobs for American people first and if there is a quota around it, it can impact operations.

“Someone can say that this part of the job you cannot offshore. That is different from immigration,” Sarkar added.

The US accounts for more than 50 percent of most IT/ITeS firms’ revenues. Currently, companies do the majority of the work offshore for their US clients, including banks.

Indian firms have stepped up their local hiring in the US since 2017. Infosys recently announced that it would have 25,000 hires in the US by 2022 from 13,000 now. TCS has already hired 20,000 locally in the US. These efforts are likely to continue.

Despite these hirings, it would be a huge challenge for IT/ITeS companies. They will have to hire more in the US and getting a skilled resource in a short duration would strain their ability to deliver projects.

Biometric processing

The DHS has also proposed biometric processing for all immigrants coming into the country, which was mandated for H4 visa renewals earlier.

This means that all immigrants, including temporary workers like H-1B and L-1, will be subjected to biometric processing till they become citizens. This is another cumbersome process that could delay the approval process.