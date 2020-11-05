1mg appoints Mayank Gupta from Ecom Express as CFO

Online pharmacy 1mg said on November 4 that it had appointed Mayank Gupta as its Chief Financial Officer, at a time when the industry is consolidating rapidly and getting to profits is becoming a priority after years of capital-led growth.

Gupta was most recently the CFO and Executive Vice President at e-commerce logistics firm Ecom Express, prior to which he spent 14 years at American conglomerate General Electric, including as CFO of GE Transportation & Aviation, South Asia.

He replaces Sanjiv Gupta, who left 1mg to join healthcare firm Apollo’s digital arm Apollo 24*7 in September, according to LinkedIn.

“1mg represents the cutting edge of Indian digital healthcare ecosystem and has built the best in class team. It is a great opportunity to join the 1mg leadership team at such a time, especially when healthcare assumes significant mind space for all of us,” Gupta said. He will be responsible for the finance and legal functions.

Online pharmacies have been in the middle of mergers and acquisitions the last few months as the sector matures and multiple loss-making players cannot run independently. Reliance Industries Limited, India’s largest conglomerate by market cap acquired a 60 percent stake in Netmeds for Rs 600 crore, while PharmEasy acquired Medlife for $235 million in the last couple of months.

The segment has benefited from many first-time customers flocking to these apps as they were forced to order medicines from home during the coronavirus lockdown. Moneycontrol reported on August 7 that these apps have seen orders surge 50 percent and taken the sector forward by two years in the last six months.

Prashant Tandon, Co-founder and CEO, 1mg Technologies Pvt Ltd said, “We are very excited to have Mayank join the team, as we build ourselves out to be the defining company in Indian healthcare. Mayank is an accomplished executive with significant strategic, financial and operational expertise.”

CFOs have become increasingly important to startups, more so during the pandemic, as internet companies move away from loss-making product-led growth to more sustainable economics.

Moneycontrol reported on September 8 that a slew of startups are hiring CFOs, who rather than just managing finances, are becoming a key aspect and even getting board seats at startups in some cases.

“Under me, Ecom Express grew by 3.5 times in 3 years, and we had net profits each year. I would like to bring that philosophy to 1mg’s financial management as well,” Gupta said over phone.