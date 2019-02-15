Present
Last Updated : Feb 15, 2019 04:10 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

100-Word Take | Dr Reddy's: Slipping on familiar ground

Dr Reddy’s investors baulked after news that an inspection by the US FDA found four repeat observations.

Ravi Ananthanarayanan @ravi_ananth
Ravi Ananthanarayanan

On February 15, Dr Reddy's Laboratories' shares fell by as much as 23%. The cause was apparently a Jefferies report on a US Food and Drug Administration plant inspection that found 11 observations, of which four were repeat offences. Remediation would take time and could require a re-inspection, said the Jefferies report. Approvals could also get delayed.

Later, investors took a less alarmist view and calmed down, with the shares closing down by 4.2 percent. While this episode will play out, the bigger concern is Dr Reddy's inability to keep its manufacturing plants compliant at all times. For investors, that’s not a comforting thought.
First Published on Feb 15, 2019 04:10 pm

tags #Companies #Dr Reddy's Laboratrories #US FDA

