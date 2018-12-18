100-Word Take | A perfect storm for Tata Motors

Tata Motors stock was up 5 percent in yesterday’s trade on news of its Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) business restructuring plan that is expected to lead to cost savings of £2.5 billion within 18 months.

Cost savings are badly needed for the company, which is struggling with plummeting auto sales in China which has hit its JLR business. Add to that the prospects of a very messy Brexit and restrictions on diesel vehicles in the UK and Europe.

Reports have also come in of job cuts, very probably part of its cost-cutting plan. While the turnaround plan is welcome and Tata Motors’ domestic business is looking up, there is no end in sight for its JLR woes.

Follow @NitinAgrawal65