App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : Dec 18, 2018 12:49 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

100-Word Take | A perfect storm for Tata Motors

Cost savings are badly needed for JLR, which is struggling with plummeting auto sales in China which has hit its JLR business.

Nitin Agrawal @NitinAgrawal65
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Tata Motors stock was up 5 percent in yesterday’s trade on news of its Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) business restructuring plan that is expected to lead to cost savings of £2.5 billion within 18 months.

Cost savings are badly needed for the company, which is struggling with plummeting auto sales in China which has hit its JLR business. Add to that the prospects of a very messy Brexit and restrictions on diesel vehicles in the UK and Europe.

Reports have also come in of job cuts, very probably part of its cost-cutting plan. While the turnaround plan is welcome and Tata Motors’ domestic business is looking up, there is no end in sight for its JLR woes.

For more research articles, visit our Moneycontrol Research page.
First Published on Dec 18, 2018 12:16 pm

tags #100-Word Take #Business #Companies #moneycontrol analysis #stocks #Tata Motors

most popular

In pics | Assembly Elections 2018: Final tally for all five states

In pics | Assembly Elections 2018: Final tally for all five states

Slideshow | Brokerages bet on 7 stocks that can give 7-64% returns in a year

Slideshow | Brokerages bet on 7 stocks that can give 7-64% returns in a year

Urjit Patel’s history of dissent: Here are the issues that RBI guv had with government

Urjit Patel’s history of dissent: Here are the issues that RBI guv had with government

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.