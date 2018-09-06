100-inch TV maker Vu eyes 60% revenue jump in FY19; chief says open to listing on exchanges

Television maker Vu Technologies, which launched the country’s first 100-inch television on September 5, expects revenue of Rs 1,200 crore in FY19, a substantial jump from Rs 750 crore in the last financial year.

The company is a brainchild of Devita Saraf, who started off at Zenith Computers run by her father Rajkumar Saraf.

Vu sold its 'one-millionth' television in August, and Saraf claimed the company overtook Sony in the 4K television category. 4k denotes the number of pixels on the screen.

Unlike peers who have a celebrity endorsing the products, Saraf doubles up as her company's brand ambassador, cutting down on marketing costs.

In an interaction with Moneycontrol at the launch of the new television, Devita Saraf, Founder and CEO talked about the business plans and expansion strategy to meet the target.

Excerpts:

Q: You have been one of the largest player in the television space, despite several multinational brands giving you tough competition. Was price a differentiator?

A: It is not just the price and quality of the product. We cater to two distinct segments, business owners and young professionals. People are willing to pay for a great experience. While the others are focused on the panel technology, Vu is focused on the experience of the product.

Q: Are you planning to take the brand to a global audience?

A: In the past three years, there is a demand for a ‘cool TV brand’ and Vu has a potential to fill that gap. So, I want to take the brand global. We are looking for investments to take the business abroad. Whether it will be through fund raising or through a listing has not been decided. But I am open to the listing idea.

We have been successful in 4K televisions as well as Android television, so we decided on the 100-inch television.

Q: What is the revenue target in FY19?

A: We have grown from a Rs 95 crore company three years back to a Rs 750 crore company last year. This year, we are aiming for a revenue of Rs 1,200 crore.

We have seen that Tier 2 cities have a better lifestyle than metros and they are a market for big televisions. We are hoping to sell 30 percent of the 100-inch televisions in these locations.

When it comes to the 100-inch, we have 100 pieces in the first slot and it is priced at Rs 20 lakh. So, I have to clock in Rs 20 crore by the end of today (September 5). However, the response has been very good. The product will be sold exclusively in Vu retail stores.

Q: After the 100-inch 4K television, is 8K the next step?

A: Unless there is a unique proposition that can offer a completely different perspective to the customer in terms of colour and picture quality, we would not just go for the jargons. We are looking at future technology and among these, 8K and OLED are some of the new innovations under our watch.

Q: Are you open to entering other business segments, apart from television?

A: Smart appliance is a segment that is interesting for us. However, our target audience is predominantly male. So, we have to design products appropriately. But, we are researching into this space and the idea is that the product should fit into the Indian lifestyle.

Our 100-inch television is enabled with Bluetooth connectivity that will allow the television to operate all the appliances.

Q: Is the goods and services tax (28 percent for high-end television sets) a cause of concern?

A: When you look at the duty structure, it was around 20-25 percent. Making it 28 percent does not make too much of a difference.

But I am working closely with the government so that manufacturing and innovation in India are encouraged. At Vu itself, we test about 1,600 components every year, to launch 25 televisions.