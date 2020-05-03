10 most-valued domestic firms together add Rs 3.10 lakh cr to m-cap; TCS biggest gainer

Ten most-valued domestic companies together added a whopping Rs 3,10,362.26 crore to market capitalisation last week, helped by a sharp rally in the valuation of TCS and sharp recovery in the broader market.

During the last week that was holiday-shortened, the Sensex rallied 2,390.40 points or 7.63 percent.

Tata Consultancy Services' (TCS) market valuation zoomed Rs 73,753.12 crore to Rs 7,56,049.23 crore, becoming the biggest gainer in the top-10 chart.

The market cap of HDFC jumped Rs 58,499.9 crore to reach Rs 3,32,050.84 crore and that of HDFC Bank advanced Rs 35,213.71 crore to Rs 5,49,354.06 crore.

Reliance Industries Ltd witnessed a rise of Rs 31,506.3 crore to Rs 9,30,006.19 crore in its valuation.

The market valuation of ICICI Bank surged Rs 29,180.58 crore to Rs 2,45,959.12 crore and that of Infosys gained Rs 24,659.57 crore to Rs 3,05,029.05 crore.

Kotak Mahindra Bank's market cap rose by Rs 22,334.73 crore to Rs 2,59,589.74 crore and that of Hindustan Unilever Limited went up by Rs 21,660.41 crore to Rs 5,15,872.69 crore.

Bharti Airtel added Rs 10,911.11 crore to Rs 2,80,606.59 crore in its valuation and ITC Rs 2,642.83 crore to Rs 2,23,902.99 crore.

In the ranking of top-10 firms, RIL retained the number one ranking followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, HUL, HDFC, Infosys, Bharti Airtel, Kotak Mahindra Bank, ICICI Bank and ITC.

