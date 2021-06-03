10 in fray for ONGC chairman's post, seven for director offshore

A total of ten candidates are in the race for the post of ONGC chairman.

The race for the Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) chairman's post has captured headlines with the presence of two senior bureaucrats – Avinash Joshi and Niraj Verma.

However, the selection interview on June 4 is also interesting because four out of the total 10 candidates who have applied for the ONGC chairman and managing director's post are also in the fray for the post of director (offshore) of ONGC.

Interestingly, the Public Enterprise Selection Board (PESB) has called the candidates for both the high profile posts on the same day (June 4) -- at 9.30 am chairman’s post and at 3.30 pm for the director (offshore).

A total of ten candidates are in the race for the post of ONGC chairman. This includes two Indian Administrative Service Officers Avinash Joshi and Niraj Verma, from the 1994 batch belonging to Assam-Meghalaya cadre, both serving as principal secretaries in the government of Assam.

The other known names for the post include Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd (MRPL) director-finance Pomila Jaspal, ONGC director (technology and field services) Om Prakash Singh and Container Corporation of India director-finance Manoj Kumar Dubey.

The remaining candidates include Security Printing and Minting Corp of India Ltd director-finance Ajay Agarwal, ONGC additional director general Anand Gupta and ONGC executive directors Sandeep Gupta, Pankaj Kumar and Omkar Nath Gyani.

Interestingly, Sandeep Gupta, Pankaj Kumar, Omkar Nath Gyani and Anand Gupta are among the shortlisted candidates for the post of director (offshore). This means, even if they are edged out in the race for ONGC chairmanship, they have a second chance the same day to become a top director of the country’s largest oil and gas producer. The other candidates who are in the fray for the director’s post include ONGC executive directors C Mathavan and Namit Sharma and GAIL executive director Ajay Tripathi.

After Shashi Shanker retired from the post of chairman in March this year, its director (finance) Subhash Kumar was given the additional charge of CMD. Kumar will superannuate by the end of December 2021.

Interestingly, none of the directors on the board applied for the post of chairmanship as they were not left with the mandatory two years of tenure to applying for the post. On the other hand, Anurag Sharma, director (onshore) could not apply due to the job-hopping rule as he was appointed only in June 2020.